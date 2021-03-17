Putin is a killer? Mr. President what about the Saudi Crown Prince?

The more things change the more they remain the same. For United States geopolitics it's about creating a perpetual political demon-cum-enemy. That plays well to the American public and a sycophantic media that DEMANDS that the commander-in-chief "confronts, call out, put on notice, warn, threaten and bully" those leaders and nations that it deems "our enemy or adversary." For nearly 100 years Americans have been treated to a steady diet of "the dangerous Russian bogeyman" stoking unjustified hatred of a nation and people that now in the public eyes are evil, scurrilous, treacherous, dishonest given to expansionism, and taking advantage of weak nations. Hollywood's "Boris and Natasha" in the cartoon "Rocky and Bullwinkle" and "The Spook at your Door" have conspired to paint Russians as ruthless, clueless, primitive and bumbling. Sprinkled with a liberal dose of "American Exceptionalism" and highfalutin moral American virtues, this spin machine obfuscates the kind of American Terrorism that is practiced to this day. Let me be clear - in LESS THAN 60 DAYS in office President Biden has already bombed Syria and sanctioned BOTH Russia and China.

When President Joe Biden without any basis in fact, looks into a TV camera and says that Russia's President Vladimir Putin is a killer, he's either placating the anti-Russian hawks in his administration and the mainstream media, or he's setting the table for a new round of strained relations with America's "traditional enemy." And the president's bombastic threats in answer to what price will Russia pay for presumably meddling in the 2016 AND 2020 presidential elections is almost laughable if things were not so serious. Putin a killer? Donald Trump, the former U.S. president DELIBERATELY LIED to the American people about COVID-19 causing over 500,000 Americans to die (and counting) of the disease and Biden can, with a straight face, call the leader of a country that has control of the disease a killer? And meddling in the internal affairs of countries? What about the $1.9 billion that America and the CIA spent to try and get Boris Yeltsin, Russia's booze-predisposed preside, elected?

So, just for the sake of argument, EXACTLY what can President Biden and America do to bring Putin to justice? Send in the marines? Bomb Russia as they did in Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Drop "Agent Orange" on Moscow as they did in Viet Nam? And Laos? Or Cambodia? Or Libya? Continue to egg on NATO? Put on more useless sanctions to look tough? Fact is that for all the aggressive, childish bullying talk there is quite literally NOTHING that the United States can do to Russia. And that's why U.S. politicians and their enablers in the media get themselves in a tizzy over Russia - Vladimir Putin IGNORES all of the tough talk, posturing and political grandstanding confident in the fact that the U.S. and its poodle allies in Europe do not want a "hot war." They feel comfortable invading Afghanistan (backward, agrarian nation) or Iraq that never attacked the United States; or destroy Libya under the flimsiest of pretexts.

Thing is like all bullies (and monkies) "they know what tree to climb." Nobody wants to nudge the Russian Bear into action. This is not Afghanistan or Iraq. The Red Army is no boy scout outfit. So, even with over 800 U.S. military bases around the world, and clumsy attempts to encircle Russia (the Ukraine Gambit managed by then VP Joe Biden was one such failed mission) Vladimir Putin is not a man cowed or afraid of the United States, its president, or sundry "arm chair generals" and media talking heads beating themselves into a frenzy and, like a spurned girlfriend, pouts and pulls an attention-seeking tantrum. Sanctions! Sanctions! They shout. It's the new way to wage war without waging war! Putin is a thug! He poisoned Navally! He put him in jail! Boo-hoo! Poor anti-Semitic Navally (he's our boy!). Yep. The Intelligence Community is clear: Russia meddled in the 2016 elections and that's unacceptable because its an attempt to undermine one of the very foundations of "our democracy!"

Never mind "we Americans" routinely overthrow governments and regimes we do not like and all of America's undemocratic behavior is covered under the catch-all, all-encompassing phrase justification "in our national security interest." Selling lethal weaponry to Saudi Arabia to orchestrate one of the modern world's most brutal acts of genocide in Yemen is a-okay because the Saudis, one of the most undemocratic and violent regimes in the world, is "our friend." Almost a quarter of a million people have died in Yemen's war, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA said, confirming the huge toll from a conflict that has ravaged Yemen's economy and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis. And while President Biden agrees in a TV interview that "Putin is a killer" he could not bring himself to "call out" the Saudi crown prince who oversaw the deliberate, planned and orchestrated murder of journalist Jamal Khoshoggi - a FACT that Biden's own CIA confirmed.

Double standards anyone? But do not be surprised because our vaunted president also cannot condemn killer cops that routinely gun down innocent Black people, or when he does issue a statement it is tepid, shallow and condescending one. Donald Trump murdered Iran's top military leader, boasted about it, and nobody - not the media, the Democratic Party or others - called it what it was - an illegal act of simple murder carried out by a king that Americans elect every four years. America alone has the right to label people and organizations "terrorists" and to carry out targeted assassinations without fear of repercussion. Might is right, the saying goes. Take Venezuela for example, Biden has signaled no change in policy or posture when it comes to that country. Everyday thousands die because of crippling sanctions enforced by military might. Both Trump and now Biden have recognized Juan Guido, an opposition figure, as the "legitimate president" of Venezuela without him having been elected by the people. Today, this country is facing the brutality of crippling sanctions that have wreaked havoc on Venezuela's poor. Astoundingly, the Biden Administration (as the Trump Administration before him) continues to blame the victims for the warlike methods that THEY put on the country.

So, let us be clear. Russia's Vladimir Putin is no saint neither is Joe Biden for all his pious Roman Catholic sanctimoniousness. Donald Trump famously stated when asked a question about brutal regimes and his alleged support for them that "our hands have blood on them too." He was right. But the world is changing. This is not 1962 when the U.S hegemon was at its zenith in global power. This is not the days when only Russia and the United States were nuclear powers and China was not yet on the rise and posed no threat to the hegemon. Now, in 2021, the United States is a spent power, still dangerous, but now challenged by a number of growing powers - all armed to the teeth. The United States and its poodle client allies - England, France (sometimes), and Germany (maybe?) - have little stomach for a confrontation with Russia and China. They are reluctant to do America's bidding. In the Middle East a nuclear armed Israel has lost its shine as Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran have become rising local powers. Indeed, the global balance of power continues to change.

Need convincing? Check out how the United States has handled the COVID-19 Pandemic and its resorting to misinformation when it comes to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the first to come on the world stage, given a great review by the famous medical journal "The Lancer" and now is in about 25 countries, including three in Europe. The Biden Administration is now pressuring Brazil - one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the world - to reject the Russian vaccine that's cheap, easy to store, and as effective as the much-touted American vaccines. The message to Brazil is: LET THOUSANDS OF YOUR PEOPLE DIE FROM THE CORONA VIRUS. So, I ask you Mr. President who is the real killer here? I, like most people in America, placed great hopes on the presidency of Joe Biden, after all ANYBODY would better serve this country after the wrecking ball that was Donald Trump. I also want to believe that he spoke without thinking when he said that he believed that Russia's President Vladimir Putin was/is a killer. That characterization seeks to criminalize and demonize the Russian leader - even if the claims are true. Petty name calling unsubstantiated without a shred of evidence to support any claim is, well, childish adolescence and beneath the dignity of the American president.

