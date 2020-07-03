 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Putin Paid Bounties to Have Governors Misinformed about Covid-19

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 70183
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
snake
snake
(Image by johnac3)   Details   DMCA

Those guys at the Times, they wouldn't know a fact
If it walked up to them and their faces smacked,
I refer, of course, to the recent Big Ish:
That Russkies paid bounties to give Yanks the swish,
Cash on the barrel for Taliban slayers;
Single-shots only, guys, no Uzi sprayers.
.
As usual nary a word of it's true,
As usual it's all a big misconstrue,
Forced interrogation gone wrong from the start,
Ka-boom propaganda performed with some art,
But Dave Sanger et. al. just couldn't resist,
Since big allegations are what long persist.
.
Allegations! Ya just gotta love 'em to bits,
When circulation blues have folks in the pits.
You say the story's not true? Who in hell cares?
The point's to keep hot those Vlad Putin scares,
'Cause bounty he'd happily pay for a lark:
Compared to him, Covid's a walk in the park.
.
Hah! The real story, which the Times overlooked,
Is the money Vlad paid to have governors shnooked
Regarding the dangers of easy infection,
Which if you've noticed has caused great inflection
In the number of cases where gov's have relaxed,
And said only homeboys go 'round with face masked.
.
Yup, a snake in the grass, that President Poot'.
Betcha he planted the Talib's tale of loot:
T'was just a distraction from his real intention
Of making our country one big detention,
So's no one can vote come Day of Election,
And we're stuck with Don, the Russky's selection.

(Article changed on July 6, 2020 at 07:03)

 

Well Said 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's just-published novel. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Is the Next President Too Important for Iowans to Vote on?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 