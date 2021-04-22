 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Putin Isn't Bluffing on Ukraine

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Antiwar

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin
(Image by World Economic Forum from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Russian President Vladimir Putin's stern warning earlier today not to cross what he called Russia's "red line" needs to be taken seriously. The more so, as Russia builds up its military capability to respond to any provocations from hotheads in Ukraine and from those in Washington telling them they can give Russia a bloody nose and escape retaliation.

Putin prefaced his his unusually pointed remarks by saying Russia wants "good relations " including, by the way, those with whom we have not been getting along lately, to put it mildly. We really do not want to burn bridges." In a clear effort to caution provocateurs not only in Kiev, but also in Washington and other NATO capitals, Putin added this warning:

"But if someone mistakes our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intends to burn down or even blow up these bridges, they should know that Russia's response will be asymmetrical, swift and tough...Those behind provocations that threaten the core interests of our security will regret what they have done in a way they have not regretted anything for a long time.

"At the same time, I just have to make it clear, we have enough patience, responsibility, professionalism, self-confidence and certainty in our cause, as well as common sense, when making a decision of any kind. But I hope that no one will think about crossing the 'red line' with regard to Russia. We ourselves will determine in each specific case where it will be drawn."

Does Russia Want War?

A week ago, in its annual briefing on threats to U.S. national security, the intelligence community was unusually candid on how Russia sees threats to its security:

"We assess that Russia does not want a direct conflict with US forces. Russian officials have long believed that the United States is conducting its own 'influence campaigns' to undermine Russia, weaken President Vladimir Putin, and install Western-friendly regimes in the states of the former Soviet Union and elsewhere. Russia seeks an accommodation with the United States on mutual noninterference in both countries' domestic affairs and US recognition of Russia's claimed sphere of influence over much of the former Soviet Union."

Such candor has not been seen since the DIA (the Defense Intelligence Agency) wrote, in its "December 2015 National Security Strategy":

The Kremlin is convinced the United States is laying the groundwork for regime change in Russia, a conviction further reinforced by the events in Ukraine. Moscow views the United States as the critical driver behind the crisis in Ukraine and believes that the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych is the latest move in a long-established pattern of U.S.-orchestrated regime change efforts.~Lieutenant General Vincent Stewart, Director

Does the U.S. Want War?

It would be interesting to read the Russian counterpart assessment of the threats they face. Here's my idea as to how Russian intelligence analysts might put it:

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
