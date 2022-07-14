"Pure Fire": Jamie Raskin's closing statement at Jan 6 Insurrection Committee

"Raskin's closing was pure fire." -- Luis Moreno, Former US Ambassador to Jamaica
"Jamie Raskin's closing statement at the Jan 6 hearing is one of the most powerful speeches any member of Congress has given in recent history." -- Joel Richard Paul, Law professor and author
House Democrats making the case for Trump's conviction wrapped up their arguments on Thursday, stating that he incited the violent insurrection by a mob of his supporters that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The final remarks from the lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), concluded late Thursday afternoon and capped off two days of presentations that included disturbing new security footage from the day of the attack, charging documents against insurrectionists who cited Trump as the inspiration for their actions, and videos of the mob attacking police officers trying to defend the Capitol.
Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
