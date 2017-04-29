Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 3 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! 1 Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (5 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Puppies Need Justice Too

By       Message Suzana Megles     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/29/17

- Advertisement -

Mistreating either humans or animals is always a despicable act - but doubly so when the victim is young, small, and helpless.

On FORCECHANGE.COM this title caught my eye: "Punish Man Accused of Dragging and Beating Puppy." People of sensitivity would naturally cringe after reading this title.

- Advertisement -


Screen grab of video of man charged with abusing dog
(Image by youtube)   Permission   Details   DMCA

A man in Syracuse, NY who had been accused of abusing a puppy seemed likely to get off with nothing more than probation. This was unacceptable to animal advocates. This was unacceptable to any person of compassion.

Steven Bryant was charged with two counts of animal cruelty by Syracuse police after being tipped off from a witness. He or she called authorities after seeing Bryant drag a puppy down the street with a leash. As the puppy couldn't keep up with the man's large strides, this cruel insensitive man dragged him down the pavement on his stomach. He also hit the poor puppy with a board.

- Advertisement -

And indeed afterwards- the police found the puppy suffering from "roadnrash." Police also found a grainy surveillance footage where the puppy was seen struggling to keep up with the man's pace. He also fell numerous times.

Bryant pleaded guilty to animal abuse in exchange for three years probation.

Animal rights advocates said this was not enough punishment and was merely a slap on the wrist. I agree.

Animal advocate Stefanie Heath Higgins told broadcaster LocalSYR "It was a horrendous, horrendous piece of abuse,"

This is part of the petition letter to Judge Derek Thomas that she and others asked people to sign:

"All too often, animal abuse cases simply aren't prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Indeed, in New York - animal abuse misdemeanors can carry a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and/or a fine of $1,000, Even the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office says Bryant should face jail time, and is pushing for a penalty of 10 months behind bars." They concluded: "Indeed, the footage of Bryant dragging the poor puppy is shocking enough, but what's more shocking is the prospect of him getting off with nothing more than probation.

- Advertisement -

Therefore, if found guilty, we urge you to prosecute Bryant to the fullest extent of the law, and put him behind bars. This will send a strong message that animal abuse isn't welcome in Syracuse."

People of compassion have spoken and their argument of harsher punishment is justified. I hope that Judge Derek Thomas will agree with their petition. Hurting the very young and vulnerable -- whether human or animal is a terrible crime. If he could treat an innocent puppy so cruelly, can anyone else be safe with him?

Years ago I read about other cases involving animal cruelty, and I was often shocked by the court's lack of proper judgment and punishment to perpetrators of animal suffering. Few judges sought justice for the poor animal victims. However, today- I believe we have turned a corner in this regard and animals are finally receiving more than a small measure of justice.

I hope this puppy will never have to face this man of cruelty again, and will find himself now in a loving home where the remembrance of his pain and suffering will disappear forever.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Horse Racing Cruelty

Vote NO on Issue 2 if You Llive in Ohio

Leo Grillo/Delta Rescue

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Suzana Megles

Become a Fan
Author 10457

(Member since Feb 2, 2008), 42 fans, 414 articles, 2130 comments, 88 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thank you David for the video! May that little puppy never again

know such needless pain from a person devoid of heart.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 at 12:05:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 