- Advertisement -

Mistreating either humans or animals is always a despicable act - but doubly so when the victim is young, small, and helpless.

On FORCECHANGE.COM this title caught my eye: "Punish Man Accused of Dragging and Beating Puppy." People of sensitivity would naturally cringe after reading this title.

- Advertisement -



Screen grab of video of man charged with abusing dog

(Image by youtube) Permission Details DMCA



A man in Syracuse, NY who had been accused of abusing a puppy seemed likely to get off with nothing more than probation. This was unacceptable to animal advocates. This was unacceptable to any person of compassion.

Steven Bryant was charged with two counts of animal cruelty by Syracuse police after being tipped off from a witness. He or she called authorities after seeing Bryant drag a puppy down the street with a leash. As the puppy couldn't keep up with the man's large strides, this cruel insensitive man dragged him down the pavement on his stomach. He also hit the poor puppy with a board.

- Advertisement -

And indeed afterwards- the police found the puppy suffering from "roadnrash." Police also found a grainy surveillance footage where the puppy was seen struggling to keep up with the man's pace. He also fell numerous times.

Bryant pleaded guilty to animal abuse in exchange for three years probation.

Animal rights advocates said this was not enough punishment and was merely a slap on the wrist. I agree.

Animal advocate Stefanie Heath Higgins told broadcaster LocalSYR "It was a horrendous, horrendous piece of abuse,"

This is part of the petition letter to Judge Derek Thomas that she and others asked people to sign:

"All too often, animal abuse cases simply aren't prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Indeed, in New York - animal abuse misdemeanors can carry a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and/or a fine of $1,000, Even the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office says Bryant should face jail time, and is pushing for a penalty of 10 months behind bars." They concluded: "Indeed, the footage of Bryant dragging the poor puppy is shocking enough, but what's more shocking is the prospect of him getting off with nothing more than probation.

- Advertisement -

Therefore, if found guilty, we urge you to prosecute Bryant to the fullest extent of the law, and put him behind bars. This will send a strong message that animal abuse isn't welcome in Syracuse."

People of compassion have spoken and their argument of harsher punishment is justified. I hope that Judge Derek Thomas will agree with their petition. Hurting the very young and vulnerable -- whether human or animal is a terrible crime. If he could treat an innocent puppy so cruelly, can anyone else be safe with him?

Years ago I read about other cases involving animal cruelty, and I was often shocked by the court's lack of proper judgment and punishment to perpetrators of animal suffering. Few judges sought justice for the poor animal victims. However, today- I believe we have turned a corner in this regard and animals are finally receiving more than a small measure of justice.

I hope this puppy will never have to face this man of cruelty again, and will find himself now in a loving home where the remembrance of his pain and suffering will disappear forever.