The following is a very intriguing story which reveals how people like I who believe that they have a fair grasp of say, what's going on in Syria with regards to journalism, can accept certain statements as facts because they support one's own reality of a situation is barely substantiated as it is interwoven with facts and lies.

Eva Bartlett, who is Canadian and an "independent" journalist initially supported the CIA script that Assad used chemical weapons, and Iran supplied Syria with Iranian drones, and now writes a blog for the state-funded Russian media outlet Russia Today and is candid about her support for the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting Syrian rebels with Russian and Iranian help.

Vanessa Beeley, British, also initially supported the western version of the war on Syria but apparently changed her stripes to supporting the Assad and becoming very critical of the UN and role of the White Hats. Of course I am thinking, the White Hats were terrible actors, hanging out in rebel held territory, being fund by the UK and US governments, right? So how can Ms. Beeley be a bad person?

After all the Syrian government provided security for both of these individuals when they visited Syria to report on the situation there. Unfortunately they separately created false stories in an attempt to paint the Syrian government in a favorable light, until the wheels came off. Of course the Syrian authorities must feel like fools and initiating an investigation into the two individuals.

In the meanwhile Siebel Edmonds of NewsBud, author of Classified Woman, a whistleblowing tale of her time at the FBI, was approached by Eva Bartlett to be on NewsBud. Siebel did some digging which revealed the lack of credentials and the subsequent activities they engaged in without retracting the lies they wrote.

This story left me a bit topsy turvy and wondering how many shortcuts I have taken without getting the corroboration required by those who practice journalism. How much unreal is mixed in the real? And who has the time to vet every story? - Perhaps a statement about my own laziness. Is this an evolutionary step of MSM and Intelligence fakery as suggested by Siebel Edmonds? A psyop?

