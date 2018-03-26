Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Psyops Galore

From flickr.com: Anyone ready to move into the Weston Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum? {MID-270965}
Anyone ready to move into the Weston Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum?
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The following is a very intriguing story which reveals how people like I who believe that they have a fair grasp of say, what's going on in Syria with regards to journalism, can accept certain statements as facts because they support one's own reality of a situation is barely substantiated as it is interwoven with facts and lies.

Eva Bartlett, who is Canadian and an "independent" journalist initially supported the CIA script that Assad used chemical weapons, and Iran supplied Syria with Iranian drones, and now writes a blog for the state-funded Russian media outlet Russia Today and is candid about her support for the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting Syrian rebels with Russian and Iranian help.

Vanessa Beeley, British, also initially supported the western version of the war on Syria but apparently changed her stripes to supporting the Assad and becoming very critical of the UN and role of the White Hats. Of course I am thinking, the White Hats were terrible actors, hanging out in rebel held territory, being fund by the UK and US governments, right? So how can Ms. Beeley be a bad person?

After all the Syrian government provided security for both of these individuals when they visited Syria to report on the situation there. Unfortunately they separately created false stories in an attempt to paint the Syrian government in a favorable light, until the wheels came off. Of course the Syrian authorities must feel like fools and initiating an investigation into the two individuals.

In the meanwhile Siebel Edmonds of NewsBud, author of Classified Woman, a whistleblowing tale of her time at the FBI, was approached by Eva Bartlett to be on NewsBud. Siebel did some digging which revealed the lack of credentials and the subsequent activities they engaged in without retracting the lies they wrote.

This story left me a bit topsy turvy and wondering how many shortcuts I have taken without getting the corroboration required by those who practice journalism. How much unreal is mixed in the real? And who has the time to vet every story? - Perhaps a statement about my own laziness. Is this an evolutionary step of MSM and Intelligence fakery as suggested by Siebel Edmonds? A psyop?

Anyway, here it is 1:14:07

NewsBud's Syria Under Siege: Guarding Against Wolves in Sheep Clothin g

NewsBud Home

 

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. Where is Eugene Debs when we need him?

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Some people write honest stories, some write those that they favor for all kinds of reasons.

To distinguish lies from the truth is difficult.

Which one do you believe now?

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 1:13:35 PM

George W.Reichel

(Member since Apr 1, 2013)


Bartlett and Beeley must be doing too much damage to the neocon schemes in Syria to elicit this attack.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 2:39:26 PM

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Interesting, but way too long to get the point across. I scrolled down through the comments and it seems Newsbud didn't convince many people that the Syria duo are completely evil.

I'll reserve judgment for now and try to keep a skeptical attitude while reading any source reporting on Syria.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 2:39:43 PM

Michael Droy

(Member since Jul 18, 2015)


Assad fights ISiS and al Qaeda. He has the overwhelming support of Syrians. Why bother with doubts? It is a very simple story of US, Turkey &Saudi funding and arming terrorists in order to overthrow yet another legitimate government. Don't complicate it as the Western media do.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 2:55:24 PM

Michael Droy

(Member since Jul 18, 2015), 2 fans, 25 comments


Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 3:04:08 PM

gunnar kullenberg

(Member since Sep 30, 2014)


...?? -- ...what?


...I believe it is "Sibel Edmonds" and it definitely is "the White Helmets"...


...what are you saying...?

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 4:00:32 PM

