Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Psyclopsian psyop

By       Message shad williams       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 63282
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: Cyclops - Observing the asylum inmates. {MID-272614}
Cyclops - Observing the asylum inmates.
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Well the time has come to eat crow. All those words I crowed about, even if hesitantly, on the NewsBud "expose" of Bartlett and Beeley were mostly just wrong. Despite patting myself on the back for suggesting higher journalistic standards, which unfortunately I do not adhere to, that could be a highlight coming out of the NB piece. But who is going to enforce it? Who has the time? It has already been pointed out that the NB piece was over an hour long. While the length in itself is not the issue, it is an issue as others have pointed out when the content and conclusions are inconclusive.

The following link, Fact checking Newsbud's "Syria Under Siege" Video, is from the James Corbett Report, where he responds to Sibel Edmonds of NewsBud. He points out that it is 1:33 minutes+ long. I had started to do the research on the facts and am grateful that he has done it instead.

In defense of Sibel I can only suggest that perhaps her off-the-rails piece may have been chemically induced. I had a friend once who changed overnight for no obvious reason. The body sometimes does its own thing. On the other hand there could be external influences that create personality changes in an individual. Many thanks to those who kept reservations as well as those who did not. We are nearly all in the same boat, which makes this episode so disheartening.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. Where is Eugene Debs when we need him?

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What is moral about voting for Hillary?

NATO Nightmare: Russia-Germany Alliance

It is time to instill some fear into the ruling elites and permanently remove them from human rule

Is there Evil in the World?

The Incoherent Intolerance of the Left in the emerging Age of Trump

Stop Using The Facebook.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 22 fans, 37 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1406 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The ministry of Truth is alive and well. It is within us. It is required. We just have to be willing to be skeptical of it.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 29, 2018 at 7:24:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 