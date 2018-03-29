

Cyclops - Observing the asylum inmates.

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Well the time has come to eat crow. All those words I crowed about, even if hesitantly, on the NewsBud "expose" of Bartlett and Beeley were mostly just wrong. Despite patting myself on the back for suggesting higher journalistic standards, which unfortunately I do not adhere to, that could be a highlight coming out of the NB piece. But who is going to enforce it? Who has the time? It has already been pointed out that the NB piece was over an hour long. While the length in itself is not the issue, it is an issue as others have pointed out when the content and conclusions are inconclusive.

The following link, Fact checking Newsbud's "Syria Under Siege" Video, is from the James Corbett Report, where he responds to Sibel Edmonds of NewsBud. He points out that it is 1:33 minutes+ long. I had started to do the research on the facts and am grateful that he has done it instead.

In defense of Sibel I can only suggest that perhaps her off-the-rails piece may have been chemically induced. I had a friend once who changed overnight for no obvious reason. The body sometimes does its own thing. On the other hand there could be external influences that create personality changes in an individual. Many thanks to those who kept reservations as well as those who did not. We are nearly all in the same boat, which makes this episode so disheartening.