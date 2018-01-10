Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Psychiatrists say Trump mentally ill

From No More Fake News

From pixabay.com: Donald Trump {MID-225180}
Donald Trump
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
-- After investigating psychiatry for two decades, I'm confident that, if we could go back and rewrite history, deleting all psychiatrists on the planet, so they'd never exist -- deleting their diagnoses and their drugs -- this would have resulted in a massive upsurge in mental health, moving forward --

The Daily Mail: "A group of leading psychiatrists told a conference that Donald Trump has clear hallmarks of mental illness that compromise his role as president. Twenty-five researchers made a drastic break away from ethical standards by meeting at Yale University on Thursday to discuss evidence questioning the commander-in-chief's mental health."

Psychiatrist Allen Frances, who has played a central role in defining mental disorders, disagrees. He wrote in the NY Times: "Most amateur diagnosticians have mislabeled [Mr. Trump as having] narcissistic personality disorder. He may be a world-class narcissist, but this doesn't make him mentally ill."

Dr. Frances makes an interesting point. He distinguishes between behavior and earning a badge for having a particular mental disorder.

For example, a person can be sad, but that alone doesn't make him a candidate for the label, "clinical depression." A person can take aggressive actions against authority, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is suffering from Oppositional Defiance Disorder.

Consider the accusation that Trump has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). What does that mean? What is the official definition of NPD? Here is an excerpt from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the official bible of the American Psychiatric Association. Go ahead, plow through it, it'll only take a minute:

"The definition of NPD states that it comprises of a persistent manner of grandiosity, a continuous desire for admiration, along with a lack of empathy. It starts by early adulthood and occurs in a range of situations, as signified by the existence of any 5 of the next 9 standards (American Psychiatric Association, 2013):

" A grandiose logic of self-importance.

" A fixation with fantasies of infinite success, control, brilliance, beauty, or idyllic love.

" A credence that he or she is extraordinary and exceptional and can only be understood by, or should connect with, other extraordinary or important people or institutions.

" A desire for unwarranted admiration.

" A sense of entitlement.

" Interpersonally oppressive behavior.

" No form of empathy.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


Though I lean toward agreeing with your criticism of the DSM, your arguments could be used to reject the concept of narcissism altogether.

Two interviews I've done cast light on this article.

Problems With Psychiatry's DSM-5; A Conversation with Allen Frances ...

click here...


Transcript: Problems With Psychiatry's DSM-5; A Conversation





and


Bonnie Burstow-- The Dangers of State Empowered Psychiatry and Psychiatric Drugs and Treatments

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 5:19:13 PM

