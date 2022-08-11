Provocations and sanctions against any country that resists US hegemony seems to be the essence of US foreign policy



Photo of US aircraft carrier conducting so called "freedom of navigation" patrol in the South China Sea

Provocations and sanctions placed on any country that resists US hegemony seems to be the essence of US foreign policy.

To do this against Russia and China two nuclear weapons superpowers is madness.

Whether its NATO moving to Russia's doorstep-in contravention of a verbal agreement made in 1989 between then Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and the Bush Sr. government for NATO not to move "one inch eastward" if the two Germany's were allowed to merge-to US political and military assistance to Taiwan abrogating its agreement with China the island being a part of China plus the US Navy using its "freedom of navigation" ploys in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait-which is nothing more than a modern day version of the old US gunboat diplomacy it exhibited but ended when Mao's Communists took control of China in 1949-reveals US duplicity in its dealings with Russia and China.

The current war in Ukraine and the sanctions placed on Russia since it sent its military into Ukraine in late February is another example of US provocations. First when it helped instigate a coup in Kiev in 2014 that overthrew the legitimately elected Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych forcing him to flee the country. That coup brought a neo-Nazi anti Russian regime in control of the country. Crimea refused to accept the post coup regime and in a referendum the people chose to be a part of the Russian Federation. Eastern Ukraine the Donbass areas of Donestsk and Lugansk also rejected the post coup government in Kiev and took up armed resistance against it. Though agreements with the Kiev regime and Donbass rebels were reached in 2014,15 to end the fighting Kiev never followed through and continued the fighting over the last eight years. Russia maintains the Kiev regime was about to initiate a military escalation against the Donbass in late February but Russia sent in its troops thus blunting Kiev's military plans.

