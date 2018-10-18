 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Proud to Be a Real American

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message allen finkelstein       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 10/18/18

Author 28987
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: 20120421_1365 EW {MID-319350}
20120421_1365 EW
(Image by mdfriendofhillary)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The current brouhaha over Elizabeth Warren's recent DNA test seems to represent yet another case of illiteracy so prevalent in Washington D.C. It is not simply a case of not being able to read or express oneself clearly, but the utter absence of perspective, understanding and subtlety, all "languages" not spoken there these days. President Trump, the Capitol's resident boor and hate monger and apparent pathological liar who never seems embarrassed when his lies are exposed, seems to have attracted a huge number of poor frustrated wannabes yearning desperately for the same right to ignore all facts with impunity. They wish that they too were permitted to project their evil bigotry and hate on perceived adversaries and victims without consequences as their leader does. However, just as Florida's Republican congress, authors of "Stand Your Ground" statutes, have to be satisfied by causing the deaths of "big bad scary" African Americans through fetid surrogate assassins, poor frustrated Trump followers must live vicariously through their Fuhrer, Herr Trump.

- Advertisement -

I have had occasion to deal with various leaders of the Cherokee, some honorable and overwhelmed with their responsibilities, others pretty much as corrupt and slippery as Mr. Trump. The real irony of the Cherokee leadership can be found in their self deprecating response to someone proud to be a "real" American. Like Ms. Warren, I cannot express the amount of pride I would feel to actually have Native American blood coursing through my veins!

Ironically, while various Europeans in North America have long denigrated Native Americans, ironically, in Europe itself they have most often been romanticized. Here, Europeans have managed to convince too many Native Americans that their culture is somehow inferior to that of the "White Man." Too many so called "sociologists," and "historians" seem to forget that when primitive ancestors of people who would become proud Zoroastrians, Jews, Christians, Muslims, and even Buddhists were still uncivilized some 15,000 years ago, Native Americans already had sophisticated rituals, honored "spirits" and civil laws, building the longest lasting continuous culture in the history of mankind. Their culture is far more ancient than even my Jewish culture, older than the Chinese culture and the rest of eastern and western civilizations.

Much as Robert Eisenman replied when asked if "Born Again" Jews ought to be considered Jewish, stating that we lost six million Jews in the holocaust and can't afford to lose any more, I believe that various foolish Cherokee leaders would do their nation a great service by accepting into their fold someone so proud to be part of their heritage. Far better to welcome family then to lend credence to a president whose henchmen are at this very moment using his bogus Supreme Court appointees to deliberately cheat Native Americans in North Dakota out of their right to vote!

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Allen Finkelstein, writing since 2006 under the penname “O’finky,” was born in New York, where he attended the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County as a boy. He continued his religious training in South Florida until his family, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ayn Rand and Ron Paul: Will the Real Libertarian Please Stand Up?

Down and Dirty- The Republican Assault on Our Postal Service

The Evolving Business of Education: Perfecting Failure

Democrats vs Republicans

Let's See--Have Evangelicals Become the Unwitting New Soldiers of Satan?

Constitutional Issues: Part II or Justice, Really Expensive Free Speech and the Deadly Battle

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 