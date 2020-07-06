Protecting the health & well-being of the young



Sexual and reproductive health services are also essential services, more so during emergencies and crisis situations

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



Approximately 1 billion young people in Asia and the Pacific region are between 10 and 24 years old, constituting 27% of the total population in the region. Every one of these youngsters will one day have to make life-changing decisions that will affect their sexual and reproductive health. But research shows that the majority of these adolescents lack the knowledge to make those decisions responsibly.



The World Health Organization calls for investing in a life-course approach to health, which is essential to ensure that we promote a healthy start to life, meet the health needs of all our citizens throughout their stages of life and accomplish the goal of improved health and well-being for all. In this regard, sexual and reproductive health become a critical aspect of the life-course approach to health for all as it provides opportunities, from preconception to transitional life phases, for early investment in health promotion and disease prevention.

"Young people in the Asia Pacific region do not have enough knowledge of HIV, unintended pregnancies and child marriage, and there is discrimination and stigma against LGBTIQ young people," said Prof Caroline Homer, Co-Programme Director, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health at Burnet Institute, while delivering her plenary talk at the 10th Asia Pacific Conference on Reproductive and Sexual Health and Rights (APCRSHR10) Virtual.





Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).