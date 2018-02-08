Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Propaganda! Pardon Me, Is Mine Really Bigger than Yours?

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.


Andre Vltchek
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Permission   Details   DMCA
They say Propaganda! In the West, both the mainstream media and even some of the so-called progressive outlets are shouting: "Those Russians and Chinese and the others like them, they are at it again! Their vicious propaganda is infiltrating our democratic, freedom-loving countries, spreading confusion and chaos!"

Yes, ban or at least curb RT, contain TeleSur, and if at all possible, throw Press TV to the dogs. And put the writers of NEO, Sputnik, Global Times and other foreign outlets on that proverbial Western mass media 'no fly list'.

How truly democratic. How open-minded, how 'objective'!

It goes like this:

"We have been indoctrinating the entire Planet for centuries, mostly unopposed, but if anyone dares to bite back, we will do our best to discredit, even to muzzle them, in no time."

Then if you protest, if you dare to say that kicking out and gagging alternative media sources stinks of the lowest grade of censorship, and of imposing some sort of monopoly on propaganda, you'd be shouted at: "What do you know about propaganda? You really want to see some hard-core propaganda, look at those colorful military parades and political speeches coming out from Pyongyang!" Naturally, these are taken out of context and presented (or framed) in a certain way, and only after that are they always readily available on the BBC and other, should we say 'reputable' and 'objective', European and North American television channels.

What you will not be told is that if you happen to live in New York or London, Paris or Sydney, Munich or Madrid, you yourself are most likely in the highest bracket of propaganda consumption in the world; that in fact, you could easily be a true propaganda junkie -- hooked on it, fully dependent on it, seeking it, even regularly demanding it, at least subconsciously.

*

Propaganda, what is it really?

We all 'propagate' or 'propagandize' something. At least we publicize what we think and believe in our emails, we are spreading it in the pubs, or while out meeting friends and loved ones.

Some of us do it professionally. We write essays, books, give speeches, make films. We go to politics. We join revolutionary movements. We want to change the world. We speak, write about what we believe.

It is all propaganda -- spreading our ideas, trying to influence others. What is done in the church or mosque, is clearly propaganda as well, although it is rarely defined as such publicly.

All of us have some opinions, some worldview. You know, at least some very basic one" Or when it comes, for instance, to the mainstream media outlets, their bosses and owners definitely have quite clear designs, opinions and goals (employees, those journos siting in plastic cubicles, are simply doing their well-paid job of presenting the ideas of their masters in a standard, elegant and grammatically correct prose).

*

In brief: whenever we want to influence the world, we try to 'package' and present our thoughts beautifully, extracting the most powerful and attractive parts and passages of our ideals and principles.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

Andre' Vltchek is a USSR-born American political analyst, journalist, and a filmmaker.   Vltchek was born in St. Petersburg but later became a naturalized U.S. citizen.   He has lived in the US, Chile, Peru, Mexico, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

