 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/16/20

Project Schnauzer: Merkel's Plot to Spike US-Russia Tensions.

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 30520
Message William Dunkerley
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Angela Merkel's Plot
Angela Merkel's Plot
(Image by William Dunkerley)   Details   DMCA

Beneath the scandalous stories of Alexei Navalny's poisoning in Siberia by Putin, a sinister plot is unfolding. The venue: Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel seems at the root of it.

To find out what's really going on, I interviewed Swiss businessman Pascal Najadi. He's known for investigating high-level misconduct. Cases from Great Britain to Russia to Malaysia have been on his radar screen. Now he's seen a blip appear from Germany. He tells me it is about the Navalny case. Here's my interview.

Me: Tell me, why is Germany a new blip on your radar screen? The Navalny story is about a Russian being poisoned in Russia. Why is it even of great international concern? What is this plot that you uncovered?

Najadi: The exaggerated international concern is a separate matter. For now let's stick to the German situation.

Me: Okay, tell me about that.

Najadi: The reason Germany is involved is because Russia released the ailing Alexei Navalny for treatment at a German hospital. He was airlifted by a German medically equipped aircraft and admitted for care at the Charite hospital in Berlin.

Me: Why did the Russians send him to Germany? I've seen that he was being treated in a Russian hospital in the city of Omsk. Why Germany?

Najadi: News reports said it was at the request of Navalny's wife.

Me: Okay, I see. Now, how did Chancellor Merkel get involved and what is this "Project Schnauzer"?

Najadi: It is an apparent plot by Merkel that is intensifying the dangerous rift between the United States and Russia.

Me: How is she doing that?

Najadi: It started with statements she issued. In them she is standing alone against both German and Russian medical authorities.

Me: But those German and Russian doctors hadn't been agreeing between themselves about what happened to Navalny. I saw that the chief regional toxicologist in Russia stated that they had performed "major testing" in Russia. The results failed to find any trace of poison, according to that toxicologist. After testing in Germany, however, Charite hospital reported clinical signs of poisoning, but pointed out they had not identified a specific agent.

Najadi: That is correct. That is my understanding too.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

William Dunkerley Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

William Dunkerley is author of the books "Litvinenko Murder Case Solved," "The Phony Litvinenko Murder," "Ukraine in the Crosshairs," and "Medvedev's Media Affairs," all published by Omnicom Press. He is a media business analyst and consultant (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Operation Beluga: A US-UK Plot to Discredit Putin and Destabilize the Russian Federation

Proof of Clinton Complicity in Russia Mess Discovered in NY Times Archives

The War Putin Lost

Alexander Litvinenko: The Russian Spy Story Unraveled -- It Turns Out He Wasn't a Spy

Integrity at CNN Bites the Dust

Trump's "Putin Connection" Has Been Outed with a Surprising Result

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Fred W

Become a Fan
Author 8452
(Member since Oct 30, 2007), 3 fans, 1 quicklinks, 599 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Great article! Thanks!

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 7:26:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 