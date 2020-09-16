Project Schnauzer: Merkel's Plot to Spike US-Russia Tensions.



Angela Merkel's Plot

Beneath the scandalous stories of Alexei Navalny's poisoning in Siberia by Putin, a sinister plot is unfolding. The venue: Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel seems at the root of it.

To find out what's really going on, I interviewed Swiss businessman Pascal Najadi. He's known for investigating high-level misconduct. Cases from Great Britain to Russia to Malaysia have been on his radar screen. Now he's seen a blip appear from Germany. He tells me it is about the Navalny case. Here's my interview.

Me: Tell me, why is Germany a new blip on your radar screen? The Navalny story is about a Russian being poisoned in Russia. Why is it even of great international concern? What is this plot that you uncovered?

Najadi: The exaggerated international concern is a separate matter. For now let's stick to the German situation.

Me: Okay, tell me about that.

Najadi: The reason Germany is involved is because Russia released the ailing Alexei Navalny for treatment at a German hospital. He was airlifted by a German medically equipped aircraft and admitted for care at the Charite hospital in Berlin.

Me: Why did the Russians send him to Germany? I've seen that he was being treated in a Russian hospital in the city of Omsk. Why Germany?

Najadi: News reports said it was at the request of Navalny's wife.

Me: Okay, I see. Now, how did Chancellor Merkel get involved and what is this "Project Schnauzer"?

Najadi: It is an apparent plot by Merkel that is intensifying the dangerous rift between the United States and Russia.

Me: How is she doing that?

Najadi: It started with statements she issued. In them she is standing alone against both German and Russian medical authorities.

Me: But those German and Russian doctors hadn't been agreeing between themselves about what happened to Navalny. I saw that the chief regional toxicologist in Russia stated that they had performed "major testing" in Russia. The results failed to find any trace of poison, according to that toxicologist. After testing in Germany, however, Charite hospital reported clinical signs of poisoning, but pointed out they had not identified a specific agent.

Najadi: That is correct. That is my understanding too.

