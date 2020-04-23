 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/23/20

Progressives Must Be Willing to Be Hated and to be Viewed as.A Little Bit Crazy

Under 14 minutes, this is worth checking out.

Krystal Ball discusses how Democrats caved to corporations on the stimulus bill again, AOC's response, and explains what progressives need to do to gain power....

Most corporate Dems do what fits in Venn diagram of what is acceptable to their corporate masters.

Cenk Uygur: "Last trick Dem leaders have in their arsenal is telling progressives that they are not being kind..." and he gives an example of how centrist candidates can't win unless they take banker money. "Use power otherwise we're never going to win."

Mainstream Democrats don't view progressives as their friends but as their adversaries.

Kystal: "We need to be willing to take a page from the right and be willing to be hated. Think about The Tea Party, The Freedom Caucus, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump... "

 

