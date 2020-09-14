Progressive Florida Group Backs Biden-Harris Bid to End Trump Regime

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will pump $100 million into Florida to bolster the Biden-Harris plan to deny President Trump a second term in November.

But a local grassroots organization is also doing its part to swing this perennial swing state blue.

The winner garners 29 electoral votes in a presidential race that may be close nationally and lead to numerous state and federal court challenges.

So, a group in Broward County, the second most-populous county in Florida, is reaching out to potential voters, partly with this pitch:

We are fighting on:

✅People before profits

✅The right to housing, an education, and economic stability

✅The creation of millions of union jobs

✅Investment in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities

✅The fight for racial justice

✅The fight for immigrant justice

✅The fight for environmental injustice

✅Action on the climate crisis

✅Reinvestment in our public institutions

