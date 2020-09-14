Progressive Florida Group Backs Biden-Harris Bid to End Trump Regime

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will pump $100 million into Florida to bolster the Biden-Harris plan to deny President Trump a second term in November.
But a local grassroots organization is also doing its part to swing this perennial swing state blue.
The winner garners 29 electoral votes in a presidential race that may be close nationally and lead to numerous state and federal court challenges.
So, a group in Broward County, the second most-populous county in Florida, is reaching out to potential voters, partly with this pitch:
We are fighting on:
✅People before profits
✅The right to housing, an education, and economic stability
✅The creation of millions of union jobs
✅Investment in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities
✅The fight for racial justice
✅The fight for immigrant justice
✅The fight for environmental injustice
✅Action on the climate crisis
✅Reinvestment in our public institutions
