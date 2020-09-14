 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Progressive Florida Group Backs Biden-Harris Bid to End Trump Regime

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will pump $100 million into Florida to bolster the Biden-Harris plan to deny President Trump a second term in November.

But a local grassroots organization is also doing its part to swing this perennial swing state blue.

The winner garners 29 electoral votes in a presidential race that may be close nationally and lead to numerous state and federal court challenges.

So, a group in Broward County, the second most-populous county in Florida, is reaching out to potential voters, partly with this pitch:

We are fighting on:

✅People before profits

✅The right to housing, an education, and economic stability

✅The creation of millions of union jobs

✅Investment in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities

✅The fight for racial justice

✅The fight for immigrant justice

✅The fight for environmental injustice

✅Action on the climate crisis

✅Reinvestment in our public institutions

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He is learning about issues involving election reform and voting rights. He registered to vote when an election official appeared at a high school class he took senior year. He thinks registering to
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
