I've seen several eulogies on the late, great Stephen Hawking. This nine minute one is my favorite, not just because it's an interview with one of my favorite scientists, Professor Brian Cox (maybe my favorite, due to this extraordinary breath, depth, and knowledge of science, but his ability to deliver so well; anything you find by Brian is worth a look, imo), but because he so well and concisely highlights some major points.

Unfortunately, Brian is not shown here, just heard, while the camera focuses on the interviewer.