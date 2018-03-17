Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

ProPublica's mistake was inevitable in age of CIA secrecy over torture

By       Message Trevor Timm       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/17/18

Author 87840
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From Columbia Journalism Review

From youtube.com: Trump's New CIA Nominee, Gina Haspel {MID-266368}
Trump's New CIA Nominee, Gina Haspel
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Democracy Now!)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

PROPUBLICA LAST YEAR published a widely cited article linking Trump's CIA nominee Gina Haspel directly to the waterboarding and torture of Abu Zubaydah when she was in charge of a CIA black site prison in Thailand in 2002. Yesterday, ProPublica was forced to retract and apologize for a significant part of the article's content.

There's no doubt it was a considerable mistake. You can imagine Team Trump will use the incident to muddy the waters about torture -- with more "fake news" proclamations -- in an attempt to get Haspel through the nomination process. But ProPublica did what it should have: issue a detailed correction along with an explanation about how it happened as soon as it had new information. Mistakes in reporting inevitably happen, no matter the subject, and it's the news organization's response to those mistakes that matters.

(It's still indisputable, by the way, that Haspel was in charge of the black site when another captive was waterboarded, and that she played a key role in the destruction, against White House orders, of almost 100 hours of tapes that showed the CIA engaging in torture.)

- Advertisement -

But it's worth taking a longer look at why a mistake like ProPublica's is more likely to happen when reporting on CIA activities, and why everyone should be furious at the government, rather than place the blame solely on ProPublica.

In its report, ProPublica was forced to use a combination of heavily censored CIA and court documents and anonymous sources to piece together what happened over a decade ago in the secret CIA prison Haspel ran. Many of the documents were made public only after years of Freedom of Information Act fights brought by public interest groups, while many other documents on Haspel's CIA tenure remain classified.

These types of unintentional mistakes would be almost entirely avoidable if journalists did not have to read between the lines of ridiculous government redactions meant to cover up crimes.

- Advertisement -

The most obvious example of this is the Senate's 500-page summary of the torture report it released in 2014. How many times is Haspel named in the torture report? We have no idea. The redactions on the report completely obscured the names of all participants in the torture program, including the CIA personnel involved, as well as their partners in crime from authoritarian dictatorships like Libya, Egypt, and Syria.

At the time of the report's release, advocates proposed that CIA personnel should at least be identified by pseudonyms so that the public could understand how many people were involved and if a particular person was responsible for more than others. That proposal was rejected as well.

The CIA was given control over redactions by the Obama administration despite the fact that the report essentially accused the agency of committing countless felonies. It should have come as no surprise that the spy agency used that power not to "protect national security," but to shield itself from accountability.

In its original report, ProPublica did include a line from a CIA spokesman saying, "nearly every piece of reporting that you are seeking comment on is incorrect in whole or in part." Yet the spokesman refused to elaborate on any specific allegations or provide facts showing ProPublica was incorrect.

This is another classic tactic. Government officials will tell a journalist writing a critical story they are wrong about the facts, but refuse to explain how or why. Even if the spokesman is not telling the truth, it means the reporter will have to inject doubt and hedging into a investigative piece, which can muddy the waters of the piece's thesis. If the spokesman is telling the truth, he or she can then wait until after the article is published to reveal exactly why it was wrong and use that information to discredit the news organization.

It's yet another way the government uses its vast power for the most cynical and underhanded purpose possible.

- Advertisement -

The larger question remains whether anyone will shed more light on what, exactly, Haspel did and didn't do as part of the CIA's torture program. Members of Congress have already asked for more documents on Haspel's CIA tenure to be declassified, but we have no idea if that will happen.

Despite the clear public interest, there's also almost no chance the government will release the full Senate torture report -- which consists of thousands of pages of evidence -- any time soon. As journalist Ali Watkins tweeted, it took one and a half years (thanks to the CIA dragging its feet at every moment) to get the summary of the report released after a full court press by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Trevor Timm is a co-founder and the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. He is a writer, activist, and lawyer who specializes in free speech and government transparency issues. He has contributed to  The (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's New NSA Bill Will Codify and Extend Mass Surveillance of Americans

Everyone loves Bernie Sanders. Except, it seems, the Democratic party

DOJ Investigation of AP Part of Larger Pattern to Intimidate Sources and Reporters

Why the Panama Papers should be a US election issue

If Trump leaks are OK and Clinton leaks aren't, there's a problem

One good thing about Donald Trump's campaign: it's ruining Jeb Bush's

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 