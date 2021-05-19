Private Sonnet Road Through Settlements and Tears

by John Kendall Hawkins

Reigning dogmas and concatenations

bottle rockets from the Golem Heights

bombs on Hamas, on al Jazeera's zen

raining bombs on men in tights

'Salem tomatoes watching CNN

couch remotes in hand, eating army rations

If only I could have been a wailing wall

We hear words -- lambasted, apart-hate, bulldozers

Apart-Hate-in-chief-Nitwityahoo, says Ilhan

It's Pegasus, please pick up your phone

And you picture against your will

3 Israelis cheering when the towers came down

suddenly you're a conspiracy theory shrill

lizard listening in to their prayers

Pick up sticks and sundry stones

may break the donkey jaw's bones

and don't you think that should be sufficient?

But now the little Gaza kids

have taken to throwing locusts

like fusillades of hocus pocus

Take that, they scream, you Yids!

as seas dried up and famine came with tears --

Arafat is turning in his grave

like a scapegoat on a spit

the crazy f*ck was no slave

but what's he got to show for it?

O Oslo you let me down

Your Checkpoints have coffee stands, ours a frown

tribes of the Three Abes in an endless pall

Americans are fleeing the West Bank

as a precaution, by the thousands

waving goodbye to their summer settlements, bye

knock knock knockin' on the Embassy door

"Get me out, I can't take no more"

returning to the Upper Eastside

till word comes the lawn's been mowed, they hide

constantly conjuring up miracles

schizophrenia is a two-state solution, too

boo-fuckin-hoo

to get by, make it to the next prophet

Balfour, you're out!

Take first base, take it all, take it all

and a new Jerusalem -- or soffit

Zionists with that crazy look in their eyes again

hungry to bomb the dome of the rock

to bring this world to a whimpering end

the whole planet circled in chalk

then one of them took a rock to the dome

and it turned his mind to loamy loam

shmamits, tiny arch and pink oracles

welcome to the hot hell davidfornia

you can check in but never ever leave

cue the solo blues

when Biden comes, throw the shoes

that look down on you like Woody Allen

the Israelization of America is almost complete

75 years of war have made footsoldiers of us all

O say can you see

a shin bet gonad to the knee?

That Palestinian George Floyd sure did.

at the kibbutz, between lectures on Marx

You could start world culture over

with the America Jew, free minds,

culture to die for, and what soup!

L'chaim and Fiddler on the Roof

and Dylan's a Ukrainian Jew:

let's ask him about Burisma!

and Piketty, little narrative arcs

the muscle toughs are at work

making sure it never happens again

on weekends they watch reruns of Shoah

and say, each to each, are we not men?

Then read passages from the Torah

and thank God they hate pork

that tauntingly trace how we have fallen.

I'd like to see all the checkpoints in Ramallah

turned into drive-through Mickey Ds,

and I'd like to teach the world to sing

in perfect harmony

Now get the f*ck out of here

I ain't no 60s queer

Self-loathing Semites in devolution

who laugh about the two-state solution.