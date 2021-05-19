 
 
Private Sonnet Road Through Settlements and Tears

Private Sonnet Road Through Settlements and Tears

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

Reigning dogmas and concatenations

bottle rockets from the Golem Heights

bombs on Hamas, on al Jazeera's zen

raining bombs on men in tights

'Salem tomatoes watching CNN

couch remotes in hand, eating army rations


If only I could have been a wailing wall


We hear words -- lambasted, apart-hate, bulldozers

Apart-Hate-in-chief-Nitwityahoo, says Ilhan

It's Pegasus, please pick up your phone

And you picture against your will

3 Israelis cheering when the towers came down

suddenly you're a conspiracy theory shrill


lizard listening in to their prayers


Pick up sticks and sundry stones

may break the donkey jaw's bones

and don't you think that should be sufficient?

But now the little Gaza kids

have taken to throwing locusts

like fusillades of hocus pocus

Take that, they scream, you Yids!


as seas dried up and famine came with tears --


Arafat is turning in his grave

like a scapegoat on a spit

the crazy f*ck was no slave

but what's he got to show for it?

O Oslo you let me down

Your Checkpoints have coffee stands, ours a frown


tribes of the Three Abes in an endless pall


Americans are fleeing the West Bank

as a precaution, by the thousands

waving goodbye to their summer settlements, bye

knock knock knockin' on the Embassy door

"Get me out, I can't take no more"

returning to the Upper Eastside

till word comes the lawn's been mowed, they hide


constantly conjuring up miracles


schizophrenia is a two-state solution, too

boo-fuckin-hoo


to get by, make it to the next prophet


Balfour, you're out!

Take first base, take it all, take it all


and a new Jerusalem -- or soffit


Zionists with that crazy look in their eyes again

hungry to bomb the dome of the rock

to bring this world to a whimpering end

the whole planet circled in chalk

then one of them took a rock to the dome

and it turned his mind to loamy loam


shmamits, tiny arch and pink oracles


welcome to the hot hell davidfornia

you can check in but never ever leave

cue the solo blues

when Biden comes, throw the shoes


that look down on you like Woody Allen


the Israelization of America is almost complete

75 years of war have made footsoldiers of us all

O say can you see

a shin bet gonad to the knee?

That Palestinian George Floyd sure did.


at the kibbutz, between lectures on Marx


You could start world culture over

with the America Jew, free minds,

culture to die for, and what soup!

L'chaim and Fiddler on the Roof

and Dylan's a Ukrainian Jew:

let's ask him about Burisma!


and Piketty, little narrative arcs


the muscle toughs are at work

making sure it never happens again

on weekends they watch reruns of Shoah

and say, each to each, are we not men?

Then read passages from the Torah

and thank God they hate pork


that tauntingly trace how we have fallen.


I'd like to see all the checkpoints in Ramallah

turned into drive-through Mickey Ds,

and I'd like to teach the world to sing

in perfect harmony

Now get the f*ck out of here

I ain't no 60s queer


Self-loathing Semites in devolution

who laugh about the two-state solution.

(Article changed on May 20, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT)

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
