OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/13/22

"Privacy": Some Animals Are More Equal Than Others

39 comments
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Flag of the Animal Farm.svg.
Flag of the Animal Farm.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA
 

On May 9, The Hill reports, the US Senate passed -- with unanimous consent! -- a bill to "formally allow the Supreme Court of the United States Police to provide around-the-clock protection to [the justices'] family members, in line with the security some executive and congressional officials get."

While sponsor John Cornyn (R-TX) justified the action on alleged "threats to the physical safety of Supreme Court Justices and their families," the real reason for the bill is no secret. In the wake of a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, ordinary Americans started showing up to protest outside the justices' homes, cuing immediate howls about the sanctity of their "privacy."

Wait, what?

Even if one considers the interests of unborn children more important than privacy, there's no question that privacy would be a casualty of the ruling. It would allow state legislatures to ignore privacy in at least two areas -- women's uteri and doctor-patient relationships.

If those areas of privacy are less important than the sanctity of life in the eyes of abortion opponents, how is the privacy of Supreme Court justices and their families more important than, as the First Amendment puts it, "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances?"

The Constitution itself doesn't answer that question. To find what we need, we must instead turn to George Orwell's novel Animal Farm and the modified version of its utopian scheme's Seventh Commandment:

"All animals are equal -- but some animals are more equal than others."

Your right to protest the actions of Very Special Important People like Supreme Court justices is subordinate to their right to not be annoyed, embarrassed, or in even the slightest manner inconvenienced by such protests.

If you thought you were reading a column about abortion, you thought wrong.

For that matter, if you thought you were reading a column about privacy, you thought wrong.

You're reading a column about equality under the law. This little teacup tempest is just the latest in a long list of demonstrations that no such thing exists.

Since the 1980s, America's Very Special Important People (aka the political class) have availed themselves of a fiction referred to as "free speech zones." They go where they please and say what they wish -- but mere mortals like you are restricted to saying what you wish in locations far removed from them.

Some states have even passed laws forbidding disclosure of the addresses of Very Special Important People -- politicians, judges, police officers -- to the mere serfs who fork over those Very Special Important People's salaries, for the privilege of doing as those Very Special Important People demand.

They get to run your life down to the smallest detail, barge into that life at will, and cage or kill you if you resist.

You get to complain about it -- for now, anyway, so long as you do so only in places where they won't notice and pronounce themselves offended by your gall and temerity.

 

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Netra Halperin

  New Content

Yes, this is just one more example of how our government is becoming totalitarian. Additionally censorship is now alive and well. If a person or even a scientist or doctor disagrees with the official state sponsored opinion on Covid and how it should be treated, they are summarily censored or in the case of doctors censured and had their medical licenses stripped from them. The United States is no longer a democracy.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:50:01 PM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to Netra Halperin:   New Content

so... the real question is, who controls the state? that is the question people keep failing to ask, while they argue about the spin that is spewed out of every mainstream media outlet - the spin on politics, left, right, and the hateful buzzwords we fling at each other like long range weapons of mass destruction... these are what drive people into pavlovian insanity and at each others' throats. The result is leading to (un)civil war - because if we really united, all hell would break loose and they know it.

Unfortunately, this is not new in this country. It's been a long trajectory that has gained speed and mass as it snowballed downhill - they remove our last rights to do things peacefully while waging physical, psychological war on us. We all know how this goes - but it's no reason to sit down or shut up. But let's not delude ourselves that politicians are at the top of this pyramidal hierarchy of garbage.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 4:18:56 PM

June Genis

Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

Everyone wants to control the state when the state has the power to make or break the things you believe in. The only real solution is to remove power from the state to control the peaceful activity of individuals. Otherwise we will always be fighting to control that power.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 5:34:23 PM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

I'm talking about the people at the top - not us serfs and peons here who have opinions. You misread what I said. Look above the politicians. Politics is kindergarten level.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:35:37 AM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

Useful to look into the "Deep State," which apparently includes the "cabal" that is managing the extraterrestrial presence. (The X-Files represented this accurately in a fictional format, while stoking what appears to be unfounded paranoia).

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 12:57:31 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 28 fans, 4 articles, 2547 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for bringing to light these a priori concerns. Most of us only see see what's on the surface. We're like dogs watching TV. Besides abortion, Ukraine presents another on point example of this. NY Times opinion + NPR anecdote + image of dead baby = blue and yellow twitter avatar.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:16:39 PM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

That was poetic! - spot-on precision. thank you.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 4:21:25 PM

Larry Robinson

Become a Fan
  New Content

Way to misstate the issue! It is against Federal Law (US Code 1507) to attempt to harrass, intimidate, or attempt to influence Judges, Justices, and Jurors.

That is EXACTLY what the protesters have openly engaged in at the homes of Supreme Court Justices that they view as holding an opposite view to their ideology.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2:34:32 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

It's not so much that I "misstated" the issue as that you managed to state so succinctly:

It is against Federal Law to do to the Very Special Important People what the Very Special Important People do to everyone else on a routine and regular basis, and expect to get paid to do and lauded for doing instead of having to put up with any guff from the serfs.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 3:14:46 PM

Larry Robinson

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Really? Tell me when ordinary people have crowds of protesters in front of their homes calling them names for the performance of the job duties?

Tell me when ordinary people are in a position to be demonized publicly and intimidated by protesters to change their actions on their job duties

Let us suppose a different scenario- The Supreme Court leaks that it is going to ban the private ownership of guns and Americans gather in front of their homes and carry out the same behavior trying to change their decision. I'd bet you would be calling them vigilantes, terrorists, and the like because they don't share your views.

Ultimately, to have a judicial system that is not run by mob rule, judges and justices at all levels of our judicial system must be protected from mob intimidation

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 6:31:02 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

"Let us suppose a different scenario- The Supreme Court leaks that it is going to ban the private ownership of guns and Americans gather in front of their homes and carry out the same behavior trying to change their decision. I'd bet you would be calling them vigilantes, terrorists, and the like because they don't share your views."

Remind me not to consult you on who's going to win the Preakness or the AFC West. You got at least three things completely wrong there:

I always support the right to peaceful protest.

I never call peaceful protesters vigilantes, terrorists, etc.

And the next person I meet who's more pro-gun-rights than me will be the first person I meet who's more pro-gun-rights than me.

Additionally, you assumed without evidence that I agree with these particular protesters (no comment).

Ordinary people don't get crowds of protesters in front of their homes. They get SWAT teams shooting their dogs and terrorizing their children.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:06:17 PM

David Wieland

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Peaceful protest is what happened in front of the court building. Angry demonstrations at the justices' homes is something else.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2:19:43 AM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

"Peaceful" and "angry" are not antonyms.

Were any people attacked, or property destroyed, by those protesting on public property that happened to be audible/visible from the justices' homes?

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:26:04 AM

David Wieland

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

The point is that protesting an anticipated decision by demonstrating at the court building is quite different from doing it in a personal way that is aggressively directed at the home of -- and by extension, the family of -- an individual judge. Why are you defending the latter?

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:09:04 AM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

I'm defending the latter because I don't hate freedom.

Why are you opposing the latter?

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:42:58 AM

David Wieland

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

The freedom to harrass someone, especially a judge, is an obnoxious kind of "freedom" that stretches the meaning of liberty. There's good reason for laws against attempting to influence a judge.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:11:34 PM

June Genis

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

Suppose a lawyer took on a very unpopular client that many people thought was guilty and showed up at his house to protest. Would you say he should get the same "protection" proposed for the justices?

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:24:30 AM

David Wieland

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

Probably. Any mob demonstration against a person doing a lawful job is unethical abuse and must be opposed.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:13:38 AM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

you can be angry without violence. That is called protest. People have a lot to be angry about on a lot of subjects. You can even yell or have signs that say words that are angry. That may not be peaceful, but no weapons are used. No explosives. No pushing, shoving, etc. We have the constitutional right to gather in peaceful protest - which can include anger.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:39:34 AM

David Wieland

Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

I didn't reference violence. I was referring to the unethical demonstration against a person at his or her home. That's shameful behaviour that deserves to be denounced.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:20:25 AM

Jill Herendeen

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

Have you read Nathaniel Philbrick's BUNKER HILL? There was a time when, not only did po'd ppl form mobs outisde the homes of bigwigs who offended them, but they dragged those bigwigs out of their homes and tarred-and-feathered them, or worse. Could it be that that's the level of social participation that an actual democracy requires?

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 5:39:32 PM

Jill Herendeen

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

...to say nothing of the Very Special Important Ppl at the same time paying themselves really juicy salaries & bennies, over which we have no control whatever, w/ our regressive tax dollars. It's almost as if it never was a democracy at all.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:16:32 PM

Maxwell

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

The SCOTUS is not a criminal or civil trial that people are unlawfully attempting to influence the outcome of. It is a government body setting policy that will effect millions of people. A federal law prohibiting citizens to petition it for redress of grievances is a direct and flagrant violation of the First Amendment.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 3:59:34 PM

Larry Robinson

Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

To suggest that these protesters are petitioning for redress of grievances is laughable. Either you are joking or you have little understanding of either law or human behavior.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 6:33:21 PM

Maxwell

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

I'm not laughing or joking. That is exactly what they are doing. I may not agree with their point of view or tactics, but it is their right, specifically enumerated in the constitution. If they are trespassing on private property, fine, evict them. But they are certainly not guilty of any federal crimes.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 6:42:52 PM

Larry Robinson

Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

Further comment to your reply-

What SCOTUS has indicated through the leak is an OPINION of the Court that abortion Constitutionally is an issue to be determined by State and Local Governments, and not the Federal Government. I would disagree only in that murder is always a deprivation of the right to to the pursuit of life.

""since its jurisdiction extends to certain enumerated objects only, and leaves to the several States a residuary and inviolable sovereignty over all other objects." - Federalist No. 39, Conformity of the Plan to Republican Principles, Independent Journal, January 16, 1788

James Madison Federalist No. 45, Alleged Danger from the Powers of the Union to the State Governments Considered, Independent Journal, January 26, 1788;

"The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government, are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite. The former will be exercised principally on external objects, as war, peace, negotiation, and foreign commerce; with which last the power of taxation will, for the most part, be connected. The powers reserved to the several States will extend to all the objects which, in the ordinary course of affairs, concern the lives, liberties, and properties of the people, and the internal order, improvement, and prosperity of the State." -

"The ever expanding power of the federal government, the absorption of many of the functions that states and cities once considered to be responsibilities of their own, must now be a source of concern to all those who believe as did the great patriot, Henry Grattan that: "Control over local affairs is the essence of liberty."

John F Kennedy Commencement Address, University of Notre Dame, January 29, 1950

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 6:40:52 PM

Maxwell

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

None of this is relevant. The SCOTUS may be poised to hand down a decision effecting public policy. Some people don't like it. It is their right to be heard.

I fully agree that the decision promoting the right to an abortion to a right enshrined in the constitution was questionable. The people who support it, as well as the people who oppose it, have the right to make their views heard by the government officials handing down the decisions.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 6:50:17 PM

David Wieland

Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

I don't see how the court would be setting policy. Its role is to judge constitutionality of laws. The demonstrators don't seem to know that or don't care.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:21:58 PM

Maxwell

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

They're setting policy because they're the highest appeals court, hearing cases already decided by lower courts. Once they rule it becomes how the law of the land is to be interpreted, barring legislative remedy or a damned good reason for overturning the decision. The majority now seems to believe there is good reason. It is sophistry not to acknowledge that overturning a decision that has been in force for half a century is setting policy. The legislative response will be swift, were it to happen.

The first amendment to the constitution reads: "Congress shall make no law... abridging the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." It does not grant an exemption to the judicial branch, or specify a location, such as public property surrounding a home, where such peaceable assembly is denied. Therefore an interpretation of the law being cited to deny such peaceable assembly must be regarded as unconstitutional. The law's intention is clearly to make threatening or bribing a judge or jury to obtain a specific outcome a federal crime, as well it should be. It doesn't mean it's a federal crime to ask a judge politely for clemency--or even peaceably assemble outside his home . A judge may order a jury to be sequestered and if he or she believes it was violated, may disqualify the jurist or the entire jury, and order a new one to be selected. Even then, I'm not sure if a member of the public who contacts the juror in violation of the sequester can be charged with a crime. Maybe, but it's not at all applicable here.

Submitted on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 10:47:48 AM

Jill Herendeen

Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

Those who were privileged to be allowed to write the Bill of Rights made sure to be nice to bigwigs, that's all. Many of them owned slaves. None of them WERE slaves, or women, or Indians, or white men w/out property. So why do we unquestionably believe that the Constitution is the end-all and last word in perfect governance? Obviously, it has flaws. Notice that slavery is no longer legal, despite what MANY Supreme Courts declared about it.

And, as JFK noted (more or less), those who make peaceful protest impossible make revolution inevitable.

Submitted on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 9:14:37 PM

Maxwell

  New Content

The Orwellian quote of the animals' bill of rights is only the final form. At the rate the US is regressing, we'll be there soon.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 4:03:18 PM

b. sadie bailey

  New Content

Bravo! Well said. Here come the further trappings of dictatorship and class war.

And... the 'political class' are just the corrupt, bought puppets of the real ruling elite. We must not divert our attention from the top of the pyramid.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 4:11:56 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

This is a Millenia-old game: the rule of authoritarianism, oligarchy, and aristocracy.

It is foolish to pretend that we have a democracy.

What we have is much closer to a modern form of fascism.

And, as always, "authoritarian followers" will support it.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:07:12 PM

Maxwell

  New Content

One more thing: while I fully support any reasonable measures deemed necessary to protect the SCOTUS and their families from credible threats, I am aware of none so far. That stands in contrast to threats against officials and officers of the courts contradicting the narrative that the 2020 election was illegitimately rigged against the former guy.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 6:38:56 PM

David Wieland

  New Content

This is a disappointing defense of harassment of a judge. Would you feel as supportive if you were similarly targeted?

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:24:51 AM

David Donnell

  New Content

I'm re-posting this in response to the equality issue

How does Roe V Wade Inhibit the Wealthy? click here

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:54:28 PM

June Genis

  New Content

Not even the Founders believed that the Constitution was a perfect and finished document That's why they included a means for amending it. There needs to be some document that we all agree is the basis for structuring our legal system and we have agreed, or at least the Founders did, that that document would be the Constitution. The really big problem with it is that the same people who are abusing its badly written parts are the same people we have to rely on to fix it.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:01:15 PM

Jill Herendeen

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

Funny thing about that. Purely accidental, of course.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5:02:06 PM

Michael Dewey

  New Content

Either way 2020 election went, Massachusetts is going to fire a few more shots of Liberty with Thanks & Giving out of here. Thanksgiving for being passed over 70 years of undeclared wars & war crimes. Calling for an Article V Convention to hold a Continental Congress, (in spirit of the Alamo) held at Pine Ridge for Pow Wow with Lakota. All 14 Lakota Sioux left there holding out for US to come to our senses.

Massachusetts is Firing Shots of Liberty with Thanks & Giving out of New England. Maybe a New One.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:37:14 PM

