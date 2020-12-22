 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/22/20

Prison Is Neoliberalism's Social Safety Net: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 509347
Message Caitlin Johnstone
Become a Fan
  (45 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Substack

Prison
Prison
(Image by romancingthedream from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Hi here's $600, please forget that guillotines are a thing.

If a $600 stimulus check isn't enough for you, then don't be poor. If you're poor, get another job. If there are no jobs, find some money. If you find money in unauthorized ways, we'll throw you in prison. If you decide to just be homeless, we'll throw you in prison for that too. If all this drives you insane, don't worry, mental illness is what we have prisons for.

Prison is the social safety net of neoliberalism.

Life is a series of psyops. When you're little it's psyops about Santa and the Tooth Fairy. When you go to school it's psyops about your government being a democracy and the news being true. When you grow up it's psyops about capitalism totally working and the economy being real.

As your world gets bigger, so do the manipulations. They start out as cute little lies told to children by parents, and by the time you're grown it's a vast power-serving worldview designed to ensure the perpetual domination of an omnicidal, ecocidal global empire.

The problem with trying to work within the system to fix the system is that the system is not broken; it's working exactly as intended. Your very first step in that direction is therefore a step right into the mouth of the monster without your sword or shield. It will devour you.

Wanting to work within the system to fix the system is approaching a monster that is genetically engineered to destroy everything you desire, with your hands empty and outstretched, saying "Can we be friends?" And of course it's going to say "Sure! Come on in" through its dripping fangs.

Western propaganda is like advertising and uses the same psychological hooks as advertising, but it's far more effective because people don't know it's advertising. It's like if Anderson Cooper kept giving breaking news reports that drinking Red Bull doubles your life expectancy. Imagine how many more Red Bulls would be sold if people thought they were receiving factual news reports about its miraculous health benefits instead of paid advertisements. It'd be astronomical.

Advertising is a trillion-dollar industry worldwide because it works. And propaganda works much, much more effectively.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Caitlin Johnstone Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US Military Apologizes For Posting Uncomfortably Honest Tweet

Leaked Mueller Report Proves Barr Lied; Collusion Theorists Vindicated

Nothing In Any Conspiracy Theory Is As Bad As What's Being Done Out In The Open

Jerusalem Post says US Attack on Iran is Imminent

Hating Neocons Is Becoming Mainstream Again, And It Is Excellent

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 