Prison Is Neoliberalism's Social Safety Net: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

From Substack

Hi here's $600, please forget that guillotines are a thing.

❖

If a $600 stimulus check isn't enough for you, then don't be poor. If you're poor, get another job. If there are no jobs, find some money. If you find money in unauthorized ways, we'll throw you in prison. If you decide to just be homeless, we'll throw you in prison for that too. If all this drives you insane, don't worry, mental illness is what we have prisons for.

Prison is the social safety net of neoliberalism.

❖

Life is a series of psyops. When you're little it's psyops about Santa and the Tooth Fairy. When you go to school it's psyops about your government being a democracy and the news being true. When you grow up it's psyops about capitalism totally working and the economy being real.

As your world gets bigger, so do the manipulations. They start out as cute little lies told to children by parents, and by the time you're grown it's a vast power-serving worldview designed to ensure the perpetual domination of an omnicidal, ecocidal global empire.

❖

The problem with trying to work within the system to fix the system is that the system is not broken; it's working exactly as intended. Your very first step in that direction is therefore a step right into the mouth of the monster without your sword or shield. It will devour you.

Wanting to work within the system to fix the system is approaching a monster that is genetically engineered to destroy everything you desire, with your hands empty and outstretched, saying "Can we be friends?" And of course it's going to say "Sure! Come on in" through its dripping fangs.

❖

Western propaganda is like advertising and uses the same psychological hooks as advertising, but it's far more effective because people don't know it's advertising. It's like if Anderson Cooper kept giving breaking news reports that drinking Red Bull doubles your life expectancy. Imagine how many more Red Bulls would be sold if people thought they were receiving factual news reports about its miraculous health benefits instead of paid advertisements. It'd be astronomical.

Advertising is a trillion-dollar industry worldwide because it works. And propaganda works much, much more effectively.

❖

