 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/3/19

Preventing an Israeli-Iran War

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 501501
Message Alon Ben-Meir
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

From American Diplomacy

- Advertisement -

The EU is in a unique position to prevent the outbreak of a war between Israel and Iran that could engulf the Middle East in a war that no one can win.

ISRAEL VS IRAN Military Power Comparison
ISRAEL VS IRAN Military Power Comparison
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Felix 10s)   Details   DMCA

Accusing Iran of being a rogue country bent on acquiring nuclear weapons, supporting extremist groups and terrorism, persistently threatening Israel, and destabilizing the region in its relentless effort to become the dominant power may well all be justified. The question is, what would it take to stop Iran from its destabilizing activities and help make it a constructive member of the international community, and avoid military confrontation with either the US or Israel or both? The answer is not regime change, as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and top American officials advocate, but a diplomatic solution. The EU, led by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom who continue to adhere to the JCPOA should initiate a behind-the-scenes dialogue and pave the way for US involvement in a negotiating process with Iran to find a peaceful solution and prevent a catastrophic military confrontation.

- Advertisement -
Evaluating US-Iran historic relations

The toppling of the democratically-elected Mosaddeq government in 1953 and the installing of the corrupt Shah as king of the country, coupled with the US' treatment of Iran since the 1979 revolution, constitute a series of errors in judgment of successive American administrations over the past 40 years.

In the wake of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988, Iran's President Rafsanjani made several attempts to improve relations with the US. He offered the American oil company Conoco a contract to develop one of Iran's largest oil fields, but a deal was blocked by the US. Also, efforts made by moderates within the Shiite regime searching for common ground with the US after September 11 were rebuffed by the US, even though Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, known to be a reformer, was in power.

In 2002, President Bush shut down what was left of any opening with Iran by characterizing it, along with Iraq and North Korea, as the "axis of evil," accusing them of being allied with terrorists "arming to threaten the peace of the world."[i] Thus, instead of exploiting any opening to initiate a new dialogue, successive American administrations remained focused on containing Iran and never precluded the use of force to that end. Naturally, this played into the hands of radical Iranian officials, who viewed the US as the "Great Satan," bent on undermining the regime and not to be trusted.

- Advertisement -

Feeling rejected and threatened by the US, Tehran decided to take advantage of the fragile American strategy to forge an Israeli-Palestinian peace by supporting several Palestinian radical groups opposed to Israel's existence. Fear of an American invasion, especially following the Iraq War, Iran's historic rivalry against Saudi Arabia, and its concerns over Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons further strengthened its resolve to become the region's "superpower." Tehran decided to pursue a weaponized nuclear program to prevent an American invasion and neutralize Israel's nuclear arsenal.

Iran took full advantage of the Iraq War, which gave Iraq to Iran on a silver platter, and moved strategically to entrench itself in the predominantly Shiite country. It came quickly to the rescue of Assad's regime in Syria with the intention of establishing a permanent presence and securing a corridor that links it to the Mediterranean through Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, where it has already cemented its presence through Hezbollah.

Furthermore, Iran interjected itself into the civil war in Yemen by providing financial aid and arms to the Shiite-leaning Houthis with the intention of establishing a foothold in the Arabian Peninsula. All along, Iran vigorously pursued the development of ballistic missiles while providing Islamic jihadists and terror groups throughout the Middle East with training and military materials.

To be sure, Tehran had every incentive not only to undermine the Israeli-Palestinian peace process but to impede and frustrate America's overall Middle East policy, which further reaffirmed the US' belief that Iran is a regional menace that must be dealt with accordingly.

Unlike his predecessors, President Obama was determined to change the dynamic of the conflict with Iran by moving from confrontation to negotiation. Obama concluded that waging a war against Iran would at best set its effort to acquire nuclear weapons back for only two to three years, but would likely precipitate a disastrous regional war. Even though Iran could potentially suffer tremendous losses and destruction of its nuclear facilities, it would recover and become even more determined to resume its nuclear weapons program.

Consequently, Obama decided to defuse the tension with Iran by first focusing on preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons, which was the most disconcerting issue for US and its allies in the region, especially Israel. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was also seen as a prerequisite to improve relations and nurture trust, as EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in Brussels: "the deal was put in place exactly because there was no trust between the parties""[ii]

- Advertisement -

The idea was to create an atmosphere conducive to reducing tensions by gradually lifting the sanctions parallel to Iran's compliance with all the provisions of the deal. This would have allowed the nurturing of trust and opened the door for negotiations to settle other conflicting issues. After two years of intense negotiations, the JCPOA was struck with the full support of the UNSC permanent members plus Germany, as well as the EU, which Israel vehemently opposed and rallied against.

Convinced of Iran's mischiefs and eager to fulfill his campaign promise, Trump withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and re-imposed severe sanctions on Iran, deeply disturbing European allies and heightening anew tensions with Iran, making the US a part of the problem not of the solution which brings us to the present impasse.

Considering the psychological and emotional dispositions

The search for a lasting solution must factor in the psychological, emotional, and political disposition and national interests of the main players, namely Iran, Israel, and the US.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Alon Ben-Meir Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. His dedication to writing about, analyzing, and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Army Of Islam" -- Erdogan's Plot Against Israel

Erdogan And The EU Are On A Collision Course In The Balkans

Kosovo And Erdogan's Dangerous Islamic Agenda

Time To Kick Turkey Out Of NATO

Is A War Between Israel And Iran/Hezbollah Imminent?

How The Ideological Siege Undermines The Peace Process

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 17 articles, 24 quicklinks, 724 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Glanced at the first page of this article. It is full of lies and misinformation. The author is known for spreading lies..

Iran was a member of NPT and IAEA before its Islamic revolution. Nuclear agreement P5 + 1 gave Iran less choices in comparison to other NPT and IAEA members. Therefore the agreement was illegal and rule of Jungle was used to force Iran to accept it.

Wrong information is provided about Iraq and Yemen. Criminal Saddam Hussein was supported by Western countries and Russia to invade Iran. Western countries made a lot of money from destruction caused when Iraq was given a green light to attack Iran. Poison gas was provided to Saddam to even kill his own people. The author conveniently or selectively mentions some events.

This is not the first time, this author uses a wrong term for the region. The region is called correctly West Asia.

Criminal Saudis's are using Western military gear to destroy Yemen. Every building is destroyed by Saudi bombings. The only which remain to kill in Yemen are its people.

Why killing of Ghashoghchi is ignored by the international community? It seems Western countries selectively discuss human rights.

Iran has not attacked any country or taken other people's land by force.

In case of Iran, rule of force has replaced rule of law.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:19:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 