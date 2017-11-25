Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Presstitutes fire salvo on Ayodhya; RSS' Bhagwat is opening gambit

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ashish Shukla       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 502930
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is opening salvo
(Image by NewsBred)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Before the Supreme Court begins the final hearings on the Ram Janmabhoomi case from December 5, India's mainstream English media has begun pressing its foot on the propaganda gas pedal to portray the Hindu Right Wing in poor light.

Indian Express, as its front page lead story on Saturday, carried the comment of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Bengaluru that "Ram Mandir alone will be built, nothing else will be built." The newspaper also published the outrage of Muslim law board's hardliner Asaduddin Owaisi on the remark.

- Advertisement -

The Leftist media and academicians would look to spread lies and propaganda from now on against the idea of "Ram Mandir" as a violation of India's secularist spirit and as a disregard to apex judiciary, Supreme Court.

So it's time we firmly nail the lie of these presstitutes--both Lutyens Media and academicians of JNU kind--before they succeed in vitiating communal harmony and poisoning unsuspecting minds.

The litigation in Supreme Court was filed by parties in contention to the Allahabad High Court's Ayodhya judgment on September 30, 2010 which ran into 8500 pages. (The entire judgment is available on the website of India's National Integration Council: rjbm.nic.in).

- Advertisement -

The three-member High Court bench had then ruled that the "Babri Masjid had indeed been built on a religious Hindu site." The bench had further imposed respect for the verified Hindu convention of treating the site as Rama's birthplace. (As an aside, even the 1989 Encyclopedia Britannica had mentioned Ayodhya Ramjanambhoomi as a Hindu temple destroyed in the name of first Mughal Emperor, Babur).

As can be imagined, the High Court bench had arrived at the judgment after years of diligence and painstaking research and cross-examination which validated the claims of Hindu Right Wing groups.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Russia is new sheriff in Middle East town

Why the Saudis Formed a Bloc Against the Islamic State (IS)

MSM Fake News Monitor: Indian Express on PM's EAC

"Yugoslavia break-up was planned in advance"

TPP plots to cripple China

The CIA Links to Turkey's Coup Leader Fethullah Gulen

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ashish Shukla

Become a Fan
Author 502930
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 5 fans, 72 articles, 163 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Ayodhya issue would dominate Lutyens Media from now on, till the Supreme Court begins its hearings on December 5, exactly 25 years after the Babri Masjid fell on December 6, 1992.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 at 12:31:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 