(This is a reprint from NewsBred).



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is opening salvo

Before the Supreme Court begins the final hearings on the Ram Janmabhoomi case from December 5, India's mainstream English media has begun pressing its foot on the propaganda gas pedal to portray the Hindu Right Wing in poor light.

Indian Express, as its front page lead story on Saturday, carried the comment of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Bengaluru that "Ram Mandir alone will be built, nothing else will be built." The newspaper also published the outrage of Muslim law board's hardliner Asaduddin Owaisi on the remark.

The Leftist media and academicians would look to spread lies and propaganda from now on against the idea of "Ram Mandir" as a violation of India's secularist spirit and as a disregard to apex judiciary, Supreme Court.

So it's time we firmly nail the lie of these presstitutes--both Lutyens Media and academicians of JNU kind--before they succeed in vitiating communal harmony and poisoning unsuspecting minds.

The litigation in Supreme Court was filed by parties in contention to the Allahabad High Court's Ayodhya judgment on September 30, 2010 which ran into 8500 pages. (The entire judgment is available on the website of India's National Integration Council: rjbm.nic.in).

The three-member High Court bench had then ruled that the "Babri Masjid had indeed been built on a religious Hindu site." The bench had further imposed respect for the verified Hindu convention of treating the site as Rama's birthplace. (As an aside, even the 1989 Encyclopedia Britannica had mentioned Ayodhya Ramjanambhoomi as a Hindu temple destroyed in the name of first Mughal Emperor, Babur).

As can be imagined, the High Court bench had arrived at the judgment after years of diligence and painstaking research and cross-examination which validated the claims of Hindu Right Wing groups.

