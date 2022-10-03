 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/3/22

Presidents Should Avoid Disaster Areas

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Ian Florida Landfall.
Ian Florida Landfall.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: NOAA, College of DuPage)   Details   Source   DMCA

As surely as day follows night, a presidential visit follows any major disaster in the United States, so it's no surprise that US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan, as reported at Politico, to personally "survey storm damage" from Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, and "meet with officials," in Puerto Rico and Florida.

That's always how it goes, and it's always a bad idea.

I understand WHY it happens. It doesn't happen because a president thinks a disaster area is a great place to campaign for re-election or for his party's candidates. It happens because a president's opponents will paint him as callous, uncaring, and out of touch if he doesn't get on a plane and go through the motions of comforting the afflicted.

But presidential visits to disaster areas don't comfort the afflicted, they afflict the afflicted.

How many planes full of urgently needed cargo and people will be delayed by the security measures around Air Force One's arrival, presence, and departure?

How many cops and other first responders will spend their time providing motorcade security and so forth when they could have been helping displaced and distressed Puerto Ricans and Floridians get back on their feet? How badly will essential traffic get delayed by the presidential circus?

Whatever you think about federal disaster aid, it's also worth considering how many destroyed homes could be replaced with the money spent to fly in a political sight-seer and his entourage.

Joe Biden doesn't need to personally "survey the damage." Plenty of other people are doing that right now, and producing reports on it for him to read.

If he needs to "meet with officials," he has numerous telephone/Internet conferencing options at his disposal -- options that don't require those officials to deal with a real emergency AND a presidential visit emergency when they owe their full attention to the real emergency.

Unlike many, I don't normally associate politicians with words like "leadership" and "courage." But if Joe Biden wanted to put those qualities on display, he'd issue a statement along these lines:

"I won't be visiting Puerto Rico and Florida this week. They're busy. They've got work to do. Anything I could do for them would best be done from the Resolute desk in the Oval Office. I'm going to stay out of their way, wish them well, and help from here. If that's bad politics, so be it."

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend