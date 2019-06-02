 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/2/19

President of Mexico Lopez Obrador Responds to Trump's Tariff Threat

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Mexico's president fires back at Trump's tariffs threat Mexican President Andre's Manuel Lpez Obrador responds to President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico until they take steps to reduce the flow of ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Details   DMCA

Dear President Trump: May 30, 2019 Mexico City

I am aware of your latest position in regard to Mexico. In advance, I express to you that I don't want confrontation. The peoples and nations that we represent deserve that we resort to dialogue and act with prudence and responsibility, in the face of any conflict in our relations, serious as it may be.

The greatest President of Mexico, Benito Jua'rez, maintained excellent relations with the Republican hero, Abraham Lincoln. Later, when Mexico nationalized its oil resources and industry, Democratic President Franklin D, Roosevelt understood the profound reasons that led our patriotic President La'zaro Ca'rdenas to act in favor of our sovereignty. By the way, President Roosevelt was a titan of freedom who proclaimed the four fundamental rights of man: the right to freedom of speech; the right to freedom of religion; the right to live free from fear; and the right to live free from misery.

With this in mind, we frame our policy on immigration. Human beings do not leave their villages for pleasure but out of necessity. That's why, from the beginning of my government, I proposed opting for cooperation in development and aid for the Central American countries with productive investments to create jobs and resolve this painful situation.

You also know that we are fulfilling our responsibility to prevent, as much as possible and without violating human rights, any passage of the persons concerned through our country. It is worth remembering that - in a short time, Mexicans will not need to go to the United States and that migration will be optional, not forced. This is because we are fighting, like never before, the main problem in Mexico, corruption. And, in this way, our country will attain a powerful social dimension. Our countrymen will be able to work and be happy where they were born, where their families, their customs and their cultures are.

President Trump, social problems are not resolved by tariffs or coercive measures like turning a neighboring country overnight into a ghetto, an enclosed place for the migrants of the world, where they're stigmatized, abused, persecuted, and excluded and the right to justice is denied to those who seek to work and to live free from want. The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol.

With all due respect, although you have the sovereign right to say it, the slogan "United States First" is a fallacy because universal justice and fraternity will prevail until the end of time, even over national borders.

Specifically, citizen President, I propose to deepen our dialogue, and seek alternatives to the immigration problem. And, please remember that I do not lack courage, that I am not cowardly or timorous, but that I act on principles. I believe that politics was invented to avoid confrontation and war, among other things. I do not believe in the Law of Talon, in a 'tooth for a tooth' or an 'eye for an eye' because, if we practiced it, we would all be toothless and one-eyed. I believe that as statesmen and even more so as patriots, we are obliged to seek peaceful solutions to controversies and to practice the beautiful ideal of non-violence, forever.

Finally, I suggest that you instruct your officials, if it doesn't cause any inconvenience. that they attend to representatives of our government, headed by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, who will be in Washington tomorrow to reach an agreement for the benefit of our two nations.

Nothing by force. Everything by reason and human rights.

Your friend,

Andre's Manuel López Obrador

President of Me'xico

 

Interpret the translation directly; I choose to not add any invective or editorializing to this statement by the President of Mexico.



Trump Adviser Says Mexico Would Pay For New Tariffs. He's Wrong. You Would. | The 11th Hour | MSNBC Catching markets and DC by surprise, Trump threatened Mexico with new tariffs. And despite what the administration says, consumers would foot the bill.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC) Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 2, 2019 at 9:42:19 PM

