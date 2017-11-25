

The US policies in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria can hurt the US interest in the Middle East. Kurdish people under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan is not similar to Kurds led by mafia families of Barzani and Talabani. Betraying YPG and YPJ of Kurd's alliances in Syria can lead to the repeated scenario of Vietnam under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh.

'Ho Chi Minh born in 1890 in Vietnam under French colonialism to a committed nationalist father, Ho Chi Minh would grow up to lead not one, but two successful wars of independence to liberate his country. In his formative years, Ho traveled widely as a sailor and lived in Paris, Harlem, and Boston, where he worked as a cook, baker, and did menial jobs. In his travels, he made contact with other colonized people, communists and nationalists, and saw the Vietnamese under France as part of an international system of empire.

Returning to Vietnam to expel the French colonizers and emancipate his homeland, Ho Chi Minh looked to the United States, once a colony of the British, as a model--the Vietnamese Declaration of Independence is clearly modeled on the United States Declaration--but also as a potential ally. Ho wrote numerous times to American audiences, presidents, and the American people, reaching out for support. But American elites, seeing France expelled and wary of independence movements "infecting" their own colonies, decided to punish Vietnam and engaged in a decade's long war of almost unthinkable violence.'

Kurds in Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria are seeking the support of the US to establish peace in Turkey between Kurds and Turks with help of the US. But President Trump said we should use Kurds in Syria against the ISIS Islamic terrorist forces loyal to Turkey. Indeed, President Trump used Kurds in Iraq and Syria against ISIS Islamic terrorist. Kurd defeated ISIS Islamic terrorist forces in Syria and Iraq. The US betrayed Kurds for Arabs in Iraq. Iraqi Shi'a Arabs took 52% of Kurdish land with help of Iran and Turkey, while the US looked another way.

Turkish FM Chavuşoglu announced that President Trump promised Turkish President Erdogan that the US is not supplying YPG and YPJ Kurdish people forces in Syria from today. Indeed, YPG and YPJ defeated ISIS Islamic terrorist forces in Syria with the help of the US alley. AND the US is joining Turkey back after they do not need Kurds anymore to fight ISIS Islamic terrorist forces in Syria and Iraq.

Kurd under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan will continue with the war against Turkish aggression with or without the US support. President Trump is going to create another Vietnam out of Kurdistan for the US people.

