OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/10/23

President Trump Again Pt 2

By
"America's comeback starts right now."

Trump in Announcing the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

This is the second in a two-part series assessing the possibility of another Trump presidency. It's an excerpt from Hutchinson's new book, President Trump Again? (Amazon)

Trump may have downplayed his fraudulent claim that he was cheated out of the White House in 2020. But he never downplayed his intention to run again in 2024. In formally announcing the launch of his campaign in November 2022, he made it clear that in his estimation he was the only one who could beat Biden.

He maintained that he could beat him for the same reason he defied all odds and won in 2016. He posed as the classic political outlier, a non-Beltway, professional, in sharp contrast to some hackneyed politician. He was unconventional, unorthodox, in fact, the anti-politician. That's what tens of millions bought into his sell job.

He struck the hard but familiar populist tone as the "people's candidate" when he told the assembled acolytes at Mar-a-Lago in his presidential bid announcement, that the GOP had no chance to win back

the White House without him, "This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together."

But just exactly what kind of 2024 campaign would Trump run? How would it differ from his 2016 shocking presidential triumph and his 2020 not-so-shocking presidential defeat? And will the threat of conviction and imprisonment hang over his head with any of the multiple criminal cases pending against him?

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
