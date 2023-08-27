President Trump-Again? Pt. 1

This is the first in a two-part series assessing the possibility of another Trump presidency. It's an excerpt from Hutchinson's new book, President Trump Again? (Amazon)

Former president Donald had a compelling motive in his rush to beat all other potential GOP presidential candidates in announcing his 2024 presidential run in November 2022. It had nothing to do with raising money, garnering endorsements, grabbing more of the media spotlight, or ramping up his voter support. Trump faced multiple federal and state criminal indictments for bribery, election tampering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and just about any other political and personal corruption charge one could think of.

The spur to announce his 2024 run was the FBI's raid

on and search of Mar-a-Lago in the pilfered White House documents case. Trump got loads of calls from his backers imploring him to announce his candidacy. A presidential run could serve as a potential political shield from

the charges. It could also refocus media coverage of him as a bonafide presidential candidate rather than an indicted and potentially convicted felon.

The irony is that Trump may not have needed to rush his announcement that he was a presidential candidate to divert attention from his legal woes. He could thank the Constitution for that. There is not a word in the document that says a convicted felon can not only run for President but serve in office if they win.

The Constitution lists only three requirements for the presidency. The candidate must be at least 35 years old, a natural-born U.S. citizen, and a resident of the United States for at least 14 years.

This anomaly has spurred fierce debate among Constitutional experts and legal scholars over the issue of a convicted felon sitting in the Oval Office. Or, even more bizarre, a convicted and jailed felon serving as president while imprisoned.

