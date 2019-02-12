 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

President Starts a War? Congress Yawns. Threatens to End One? Condemnation!

By       Message Ron Paul       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/12/19

Author 57115
The president bombs far-off lands and even sends troops to fight in and occupy foreign territory and Congress doesn't say a word
(Image by Sputnik International)   Details   DMCA
Last week's bipartisan Senate vote to rebuke President Trump for his decision to remove troops from Syria and Afghanistan unfortunately tells us a lot about what is wrong with Washington, DC. While the two parties loudly bicker about minor issues, when it comes to matters like endless wars overseas they enthusiastically join together. With few exceptions, Republicans and Democrats lined up to admonish the president for even suggesting that it's time for US troops to come home from Afghanistan and Syria.

The amendment, proposed by the Senate Majority Leader and passed overwhelmingly by both parties, warns that a "precipitous withdrawal of United States forces from the on-going fight"in Syria and Afghanistan, could allow terrorists to regroup."

As one opponent of the amendment correctly pointed out, a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is hardly "precipitous" since they've been there for nearly 18 years! And with al-Qaeda and ISIS largely defeated in Syria a withdrawal from that country would hardly be "precipitous" after almost five years of unauthorized US military action.

Senators supporting the rebuke claim that US troops cannot leave until every last ISIS fighter is killed or captured. This is obviously a false argument. Al-Qaeda and ISIS did not emerge in Iraq because US troops left the country they emerged because the US was in the country in the first place. Where was al-Qaeda in Iraq before the 2003 US invasion the neocons lied us into? There weren't any.

US troops occupying Iraqi territory was, however, a huge incentive for Iraqis to join a resistance movement. Similarly, US intervention in Syria beginning under the Obama Administration contributed to the growth of terrorist groups in that country.

We know that US invasion and occupation provides the best recruiting tools for terrorists, including suicide terrorists. So how does it make sense that keeping troops in these countries in any way contributes to the elimination of terrorism? As to the "vacuum" created in Syria when US troops pull out, how about allowing the government of Syria to take care of the problem? After all, it's their country and they've been fighting ISIS and al-Qaeda since the US helped launch the "regime change" in 2011. Despite what you might hear in the US mainstream media, it's Syria along with its allies that has done most of the fighting against these groups and it makes no sense that they would allow them to return.

Congress has the Constitutional responsibility and obligation to declare war, but this has been ignored for decades. The president bombs far-off lands and even sends troops to fight in and occupy foreign territory and Congress doesn't say a word. But if a president dares seek to end a war suddenly the sleeping Congressional giant awakens!

I've spent many years opposing Executive branch over-reach in matters where the president has no Constitutional authority, but when it comes to decisions on where to deploy or re-deploy troops once in battle it is clear that the Constitution grants that authority to the commander-in-chief. The real question we need to ask is why is Congress so quick to anger when the president finally seeks to end the longest war in US history?

 

opednews.com

Ron Paul is a member of the House of Representatives from Texas and a former presidential candidate, for the GOP and also for the Libertarian parties. His latest book is End The Fed

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 66 quicklinks, 3956 comments, 213 diaries
"The people who knocked these buildings down will hear from all of us soon", W Bush shouted into his "bullhorn"within days of 9/11, thereby "setting the stage" for #endlesswarsand #endlessdebt ("topping 22 trillion" - "Century of Enslavement") in the new 21st Century - #WarIsARacket #AuditTheFed #EndTheFed.

Except,however, "it wasn't the Iraqis", said Candidate Donald Trump in 2016, nor the Afghanis, nor was it Syria, Iran, or any of the "7 countries in 5 years" - 9/11 was "Pre-Planted Explosives used at the WTC"- the #GrandJuryPetition on Page 12. #USAttorney #AskDOJ.

WHO was responsible for the three demolitions has not yet been determined or investigated by our law enforcement officials or our duly elected or appointed representatives.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 6:03:40 PM

Author 0
Charles Homer

Author 511996

(Member since Aug 27, 2018), 1 fan, 61 comments
As shown in this article, recent moves by the United States Senate have the potential to create a hot war with Russia:

click here

Perhaps American Senators perceived that they were cannon fodder in a no-win war between the United States/NATO and Russia they would feel a bit different about this proposed resolution which is only serves to heat up the Cold War Part 2.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 3:12:09 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 14 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1163 comments, 1 diaries
The US ousted Yanokovitch in the Ukraine. This prompted a civil war. Crimea was concerned that the war could extend over its border. It asked for Russia to protect it from that and Russia obliged. Russia did not attack or invade Crimea (though I see that stated to this day). We are, in fact, the evil-doers.


Would that the President end the longest war in US history. I'd applaud him (hard for me to believe I just said that)...

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 5:36:49 PM

Author 0
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 11 fans, 1597 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I think this is as good a place as any to link another brief reminder of what our 'US leadership' does unto others.

click here


Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 5:59:51 PM

Author 0
