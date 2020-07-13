President Erdogan declares Hagia Sophia a mosque after Turkish court ruling

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared Istanbul's Hagia Sophia a mosque on Friday hours after a top court ruled the ancient building's conversion to a museum by modern Turkey's founding statesman was illegal.

"With this court ruling, and with the measures we took in line with the decision, Hagia Sophia became a mosque again, after 86 years, in the way Fatih the conqueror of Istanbul had wanted it to be," Erdogan said in a national address.

President Erdogan said Turkey could now leave behind "the curse of Allah, profits and angels" that Fatih - the Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II - said would be on anyone who converted it from a mosque.

"Like all our mosques, the doors of Hagia Sophia will be open to all, locals and foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims," said Erdogan.

Tellingly, Hagia Sophia will be opened for prayers on July 24, the day when in 1923 Lausanne the treaty officially ended hostilities between the Allies and the Turkish state led by the Grand National Assembly and marked most of Turkey's current borders.

It also reversed the extensive losses of Turkish-inhabited territories that were laid out in the Sevres Treaty, forced upon the Ottoman Empire by Allied powers, the daily Sabah said adding: It also put an end to the centuries-long economic concessions granted by the Ottoman Empire to European powers.

"It is about our sovereignty rights," Erdoğan said in his speech on Friday.

The association which brought the court case, the latest in a 16-year legal battle, said Hagia Sophia was the property of Sultan Mehmet II who captured the city in 1453 and turned the already 900-year-old Greek Orthodox cathedral into a mosque.

The Ottomans built minarets alongside the vast domed structure, while inside they added panels bearing the Arabic names of God, the Prophet Mohammad, and Muslim caliphs. The golden mosaics and Christian icons, obscured by the Ottomans, were uncovered again when Hagia Sophia became a museum.

Dismissing claims as untrue that world historical heritage would be "shadowed or destroyed" by the decision, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has said: "In regards to the arguments of secularism, religious tolerance and coexistence, there are more than four hundred churches and synagogues open in Turkey today."

Reaction to Turkish move

UNESCO said its World Heritage Committee would review Hagia Sophia's status, saying it was "regrettable that the Turkish decision was not the subject of dialog nor notification beforehand".

"UNESCO calls on the Turkish authorities to open a dialog without delay in order to avoid a step back from the universal value of this exceptional heritage whose preservation will be reviewed by the World Heritage Committee in its next session," the United Nation's cultural body said in a statement.

The United States on July 1 urged the Turkish government to continue to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a museum, pushing back on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to restore the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"We urge the Government of Turkey to continue to maintain the Hagia Sophia as a museum, as an exemplar of its commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States views a change in the status of the Hagia Sophia as diminishing the legacy of this remarkable building and its unsurpassed abilityso rare in the modern worldto serve humanity as a much-needed bridge between those of differing faith traditions and cultures," Pompeo said in a statement.

