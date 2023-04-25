 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/25/23

President Biden in a video this morning announced his intention to run again in 2024

By Dave Lefcourt
Final 2020 Presidential Debate: WATCH LIVE Pres. Trump, Joe Biden go head-to-head | ABC News Debates2020 #TrumpBidenDebate #Vote2020 #ABCNews LATEST UPDATES: abcn.ws/34mMpeJ Schedule of events: 7p ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC News)   Details   DMCA

Former President Donald Trump juxtaposed with President Joe Biden in their 2020 presidential debate.

Isn't it amazing polls indicate the majority of American citizens don't want Biden or Trump to run in 2024. Yet here was Biden in a video this morning announcing his intention to run again-with Vice President Kamala Harris again joining him on the ticket. Trump had earlier made it known he intended to run again despite being indicted in New York City as well as facing law suits being waged against him in multiple jurisdictions.

Such is the presidential sweepstakes that prevails revealing the disconnect between the peoples wishes and the presidential ambitions of Biden and Trump.

In early competition to Biden last month Marianne Williamson, a writer and politician announced she would challenge for the Democratic nomination and this week Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the former senator, attorney general and presidential candidate and nephew of JFK has also thrown his hat in the ring as another alternative to Biden.

Kennedy an environmental lawyer has never previously run for elective office. Without the family name connection he wouldn't even be known to the public. Good luck at him winning the Dems nomination against an incumbent president. As for Williamson other than her being a woman I for one never heard of her.

As to the Republicans it's still up in the air whether Florida Governor Ron De Santis will challenge Trump for the Repub nomination.

Does one laugh or cry over what's in store for the public to behold beginning in January when the states presidential primary elections start to unfold.

Biden will be 82 when his current term ends in January and would be 86 if he were re-elected and made it through his second term.

Meanwhile Trump has thus far managed to jump through all his legal hoops and even gotten renewed support from his MAGA crowd. He's described it all as a political "witch hunt" against him. And even if he were found guilty in a court of law that wouldn't prevent him from running again.

So in all likelihood we'll have Biden VS Trump again as their party's nominee with them debating each other before the election without any others allowed to take part in the debates.

That's because the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee control who is permitted to take part in the debates.

The last time any other candidate participated in the debates was in 1992 when Ross Perot faced off against Bill Clinton and George Bush Sr. That's because Perot polled some 15% in the primaries, the thresh hold the two committee's arbitrarily established. It was the reason Ralph Nader was prevented from taking part in 2000.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
