 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/9/21

Prepare for the new "Domestic Terrorism Bill"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 513575
Message Kit Knightly
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

Republished from Off Guardian

The terrorist
The terrorist
(Image by 7C0)   Details   DMCA

The Patriot Act 2 is on the way, from the same author behind the smash-hit original

It's not been often, in the five years OffG has existed, that we've had to cop to missing something important within 24 hours of publishing an article - but this is one of those times.

In my article yesterday - "The Storming of the Capitol": America's Reichstag Fire? - I said this [my emphasis]:

Although there is not yet any talk of legislation [in response to the Capitol Hill riots], it's certainly true there are whispers of purges and other measures to "protect the constitution".

That quote did not age well, indeed it was wrong from the moment it went to print. Because, as it turns out, there has actually been "talk of legislation" for weeks - even months. Soon-to-be-President Joe Biden promised a new "domestic terrorism bill" back in November, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That is why you're seeing so much usage of the phrase "domestic terrorism" in the last couple of days. It's the meme-phrase. The primary talking point for this whole exercise. It was underlined in all the memos sent out to all the media outlets.

That's why Joe Biden went to such lengths to distinguish "domestic terrorists" from "protesters" in his speech following the riots.

That's why the Council on Foreign Relations had an interview with a "counter-terrorism and national security expert" published within 24 hours of the incident, in which he spends 4 paragraphs arguing that the people who "stormed the capitol" were domestic terrorists.

That's why the Washington Post has got an article dedicated to "lawmakers and experts" arguing that the Capitol Hill protest was an act of "domestic terrorism". And so have Vox. And Mother Jones.

That's why ABC had an article about how "domestic terrorism and hate crimes" were a growing problem in America-- a week before the riot took place.

And that's why #TrumpisaDomesticTerrorist is trending on Twitter.

Georgetown University, a well-known spook college, published a paper in September 2020 titled the "The Need for a Specific Law Against Domestic Terrorism", and op-ed pieces bemoaning the lack of such a law have been dotted through the press going back to last summer and even late 2019.

There was one published yesterday, in which a "senior FBI official" says "more could have been done" if there had been a "specific law outlawing" domestic terrorism.

"Domestic Terrorism" is clearly where it's at in early 2021, so we can expect a brand new law regarding it, probably by March, at the latest.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kit Knightly Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

[Republished from Off-Guardian] 

Kit Knightly is co-editor of OffGuardian. The Guardian banned him from commenting. Twice. He used to write for fun, but now he's forced to out of a near-permanent sense of outrage.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Coronavirus Update: Following the Money

Coronavirus: The Only Thing Spreading "Exponentially" is Fear

Media Whipping Covid19 Panic to Unprecedented Heights

Three Leaks that Sink the Covid Narrative

The "Afghanistan Papers": Deep State Narrative Management

Covid19 Death Figures "A Substantial Over-Estimate"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 