Premarin - Still a Cruel Product

I can't believe that after all these years that women are still using Premarin -- a product whose manufacture is cruel to pregnant mares and even their offspring. Truly, I find this shameful. In essence, users of this product are saying that its all right to cause suffering to mares as long as their own menopausal symptoms are addressed. If so, I am disappointed in their callous, unconcerned thinking for the pregnant mares who suffer to make this product.

I am even surprised that women who take this product aren't even concerned that it is made from urine. I would think that any rational person would say -- no, I don't want a pill made from urine. Of course, I am dead wrong in thinking this way as it seems there is still a market for this product of cruelty.

So, I foolishly thought that most women would not want to take a product made from horse's urine or any urine for that matter, and today I received literature from Redwings Horse Sanctuary in this regard. They wrote about rescuing Lover Boy, one of the offspring of a Premarin Mare as well as Scarlett and Tara -- two gorgeous mares. However, not surprisingly that when they first arrived at Redwings, they were absolutely terrified of humans and loud sounds. Sadly, with reason.

They had already witnessed man's propensity for cruelty to other mares.

Who could blame them? These poor mares and others were confined in tiny stalls with a rubber urine-collection bag tied to their vulvas. The bag caused chaffing and lesions. They were also given very little water to drink to insure their urine was more concentrated.

How often over the years have I read about this cruelty, and it always astounds me how cruel man can be to animals in the name of profit. And as I said earlier, I still am shocked that women would buy this product even after realizing the suffering entailed to animals in its manufacture.

The first thing I do when I get a women's magazine is thumb through it, and if I find a Premarin ad I tear it out and then I e-mail the editor and tell him or her to cancel my subscription, and I tell them why. I wish that other women would do the same. Sadly, it seems that even despite this small action, it will probably mean little to the people who deal in this cruel product unless many, many more people condemn it.

The mares are taken off the collection line a couple of months before they give birth. After the birth they are re-impregnated, and as Redwing writers note -- the hellish cycle starts again. For some horses this cycle can continue for 12 long, agonizing years. Torture --plain and simple.

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

