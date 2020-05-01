Predictions: What Will Happen Next in the Corona Crisis?

Reprinted from corbettReport.com via Global Research



Sometimes it isn't all that hard to predict the future. All you have to do is listen to what the social engineers are telling you they're going to do.

For example, when the neocons tell you that we need a "new Pearl Harbor" to justify a transformation of America's military, you can bet a new Pearl Harbor is going to arrive as soon as they get into office.

And now, after years of Bill Gates warning us that a pandemic was going to strike and utterly transform the world as we know it. He even went so far as to "simulate" the exact scenario we're living through just before we started living through it.

So, you see my point. Sometimes seeing what's coming next is just a question of listening to what the planners are telling us. Keeping that in mind, let's look at four predictions for how the coronavirus crisis is likely to proceed from here.

1. The "Second Wave" Will Be Blamed on the Protesters

There is a second wave of Covid-19 coming in the next few months. We don't have to speculate about this. Not only have we heard this from all manner of politicians and health "authorities" over the past few months, but it was an integral part of MIT Technology Review's now-infamous "We're not going back to normal" article, which revealed how the waves of lockdown and release were going to restructure our lives and condition us into the Corona World Order. And, lest there be any doubt that this is an important part of the plandemic narrative, Bill Gates just reaffirmed it in his latest "GatesNotes" on "The first modern pandemic."

In fact, the pandemic planners have warned the public of a second (and third and fourth and fifth . . .) wave of this crisis so many times now that we can virtually guarantee that such a "second wave" will occur. Now, such a second wave of sickness could actually occur, if only because-as Dr. Dan Erickson notes in his recent Covid-19 briefing-people emerging from their lockdown isolation will have lowered immune systems and thus be more susceptible to pathogens of all kinds. But this dreaded "second wave" doesn't even have to take place in reality; the statistical chicanery of the fraudsters can always be relied on to conjure up the impression of a fresh round of infections in the minds of the public. Heck, if the Japanese government can magically conjure a "surge" of SARS-CoV-2 infections into existence the very same day they announced the postponement of the 2020 Olympics (precisely as I predicted), you better believe governments around the world can deliver on the "second wave" narrative regardless of how many people may or may not be ill.

Here's the rub: Whatever happens, the plandemic agenda-pushers are going to blame this second wave on those evil, dastardly protesters who complained about being put under house arrest. You know, those horrible, heartless grandma-killers who dared to oppose the orders to shutter the business they've spent their entire lifetime building up and those detestable, disgusting disease-spreaders who refused to meekly accept their sudden enforced unemployment.

You can see the outlines of this narrative already being planted in the type of coverage surrounding the growing lockdown protest movement. It's those stupid, ignorant yokels who are out there protesting to "open Fuddruckers" who are putting the lives of those valiant medical heroes on the line by daring to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and demand a redress of their grievances!

So when things are opened up eventually (even just a little bit), you better believe that "second wave" is going to hit full force . . . at least in the media. And every single death in the daily death tally is going to be blamed on people who complained about their house imprisonment and forced unemployment.

2. The Alt Media Are Being Given the Rope to Hang Themselves

This next prediction is based on some observations:

