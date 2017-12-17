Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Predatory Presidents & Congressmen in Washington DC

By Frosty Wooldridge

Since the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal occurred this past autumn, the "house of cards" fell upon presidents both past and present. Not only presidents, but U.S. Congressmen face a barrage of sexual assault charges heretofore quieted by unknown pressures to keep women silent.

In a heartbeat, House Member John Conyers (MI), stepped down after 50 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. No one knows how many women he sexually assaulted, but his lawyers got him off by paying huge money to victims. All kept quiet, of course! It's amazing how money may be used to save sexual predators like the singer Michael Jackson who paid $12 million to save himself from prison.

Minnesota Senator Al Franken faced a barrage of assault charges, so devastating, and with pictures, that he resigned last week from the U.S. Senate.

Alabama Judge Roy Moore, accused of molesting teen girls while in his 30s, lost a U.S. Senate special election this past week.

Former Vice President Joe Biden can't keep his hands off little girls as he weaves his hands through their hair or locks his hands on their shoulders during ceremonies. Creepy!

However, the damning evidence sickens all Americans when they discovered that members of Congress enjoyed utilizing a $17 million slush fund, paid for by taxpayers, for paying off victims of sexual molestation charges for decades.

What does that tell you? That's a body of mostly 535 men who used taxpayer dollars to defend themselves against sexual charges and bad conduct. If the media reports their names, perhaps a quarter or third of Congress must resign within a month.

Do we see the single greatest scandal developing in front of our eyes or what? I remember the "Tidal Basin Bombshell" sex scandal with Wilbur Mills back in 1974. It uncovered all sorts of sexual activity being paid for by Congressional critters. Mills got caught!

But before him, President John F. Kennedy sexually molested, reportedly in the Lincoln Bedroom, a 19-year-old college coed.

Four days after arriving at the White House as a college intern in the summer of 1962, 19-year-old Rumson native Mimi Beardsley lost her virginity to the President of the United States. She told the tale in an explosive and salacious memoir, "Once Upon a Secret: My Affair with President John F. Kennedy."

She described in her book some really "filthy" sexual escapades with John F. Kennedy. So filthy that I would call the man a sexual pig. A brute, a liar and a cheat against his wife, his kids and the citizens of the United States. Not only that, JFK and his brother Robert Kennedy reportedly enjoyed affairs with Marilyn Monroe and other women.

Brother Teddy Kennedy womanized his way into more of Washington DC's women than a Playboy Mansion party.

And, the greatest sexual predator of them all, with the help of his wife Hillary for the past 45 years, President Bill Clinton faces 42 female accusers as to sexual molestation and rape. Bill Clinton walked around with his zipper open and an instant release belt buckle! His behavior with a 21-year-old girl named Monica Lewinski must be up there with the dumbest choices in American history. Brash! Arrogant! Stupid! It changed the course of history because it defeated Al Gore. Had Al Gore won the presidency, he would not have waged war on Iraq. Thus, trillions of dollars saved and over 4,100 men would be alive today. Instead, Bush reached the White House and history tells the tale.

Oh, and what about George W. Bush? First of all, a walking alcoholic from his college days right up to age 40 when his wife reportedly demanded he stop drinking or she would leave him. Additionally, he used ample cocaine and other drugs during his playboy years. It'll be interesting to see which female accusers come out of the woodwork on Bush II.

And right now, President Donald Trump faces a firing squad of women trying to get him impeached for sexual molestation and rude conduct. Did her or didn't he? Your guess is as good as anyone's.

But what really bothers American taxpayers: that $17 million slush fund that paid for defense by an unknown quantity of Congressional sexual predators.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Frosty Wooldridge possesses a unique view of the world, cultures and families in that he has bicycled around the globe 100,000 miles, on six continents and six times across the United States in the past 30 years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Frosty Wooldridge

Dear Oped Editors:

At some point, the American people need personal accountability and personal integrity in the men and women they elect to office. A $17 million slush fund to make settlements for sexual assaults in DC offices does not make for very good integrity.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 2:12:11 PM

Anton Grambihler

"Had Al Gore won the presidency, he would not have waged war on Iraq.". Joe Lieberman wrote the war resolution!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 1:17:49 AM

Leslie Johnson

Hassert wrote the war resolution that was "chosen". Lieberman did write one, though. Probably believing the 9/11 lies. I don't believe Gore would have taken us to war. He was not a PNAC signatory. Bush was though, and I think his being 'elected' was necessary for the war to start after 9/11. The vote was rigged in Florida, many legal voters were scrubbed off the voting list (see Crosscheck), Jeb was governor and the Supreme Court stoped the recall and voted Bush "in" by a 5-4 vote. And the PNAC was written in the 90's, BTW, with mention that nothing short of a new "Pearl Harbor" would get the American People behind us going to war in the Middle East. Pearl Harbor was a false flag and I believe 9/11 was as well.


Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:59:13 PM

Anton Grambihler

All Government Officials including Congress are subject to Blackmail. What are the parties thinking when they provide prostitutes at the conventions? All the easier for blackmailing then later.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 1:20:57 AM

