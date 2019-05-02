 
 
Predator Cops, Guilty of Sex Crimes Against Women and Children, Are a Menace to Society

How could this be happening right under our noses?

That's what readers wanted to know after my column went viral about the extent to which young children are being bought and sold for sex in America.

Where are the police when these children--some as young as 9 years old--are being raped repeatedly?

It turns out that rather than being part of the solution, America's police forces--riddled with corruption, brutality, sexual misconduct and drug abuse--have become part of the problem.

Now that's not to say that there are many good cops in this country, but the bad cops have become symptomatic of a criminal justice system that is deeply rotten through and through.

For instance, in a number of cases, victims of sex trafficking report that police are among those "buying" young girls and women for sex.

In New York, seven NYPD cops--three sergeants, two detectives and two officers--were accused of running brothels that sold 15-minute sexual encounters, raking in more than $2 million over the course of 13 months.

In California, a police sergeant--a 16-year veteran of the police force--was arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl who was being held captive and sold for sex in a home in an upscale neighborhood.

A week-long sting in Florida ended with 277 arrests of individuals accused of sex trafficking, including doctors, pharmacists and police officers.

While the problem of cops engaged in sex trafficking is part of the American police state's seedy underbelly that doesn't get addressed enough, equally alarming is the number of cops who commit sex crimes against those they encounter as part of their job duties, a largely underreported number given the "blue wall of silence" that shields police misconduct.

Former Seattle police chief Norm Stamper describes cases in which cops fondled prisoners, made false traffic stops of attractive women, traded sexual favors for freedom, had sex with teenagers and raped children.

Young girls are particularly vulnerable to these predators in blue.

According to The Washington Post, a national study found that 40 percent of reported cases of police sexual misconduct involved teens.

For example, a Pennsylvania police chief and his friend were arrested for allegedly raping a young girl hundreds of times--orally, vaginally, and anally several times a week--over the course of seven years, starting when she was 4 years old.

In 2017, two NYPD cops were accused of arresting a teenager, handcuffing her, and driving her in an unmarked van to a nearby parking lot, where they raped her and forced her to perform oral sex on them, then dropped her off on a nearby street corner.

The New York Times reports that "a sheriff's deputy in San Antonio was charged with sexually assaulting the 4-year-old daughter of an undocumented Guatemalan woman and threatening to have her deported if she reported the abuse."

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

