The NASCAR All-Star Race (the one we old timers know as 'The Winston') was held in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the 19th day of June, the Year of our Lord 2018.

A very exciting race was provided for us viewers, which was the purpose of the race since no championship points were awarded. The racers drove for the fun of it, for the hell of it, with an eye on the $1,000,000 payday for the first man to receive the checkered flag at the finish line.

Sports legend, Joe Gibbs, offered the invocation to a respectful crowd (hats off, eyes lowered, hand over heart, many showing visible emotion):

"Father, we want to thank you.

We serve an all powerful, all-knowing, all-loving God.

You can do anything.

Thank you for making us.

You made each one of us special and different.

We're no accidents.

And you want to have a personal relationship with us.

You sent your Son, your only Son, to this Earth.

He lived a perfect life.

You allowed him to go to that Cross so that we could have forgiveness of sin.

We thank you for that.

Father, we thank you for Our Country.

We pray for all those fighting that are around the world so that we can enjoy a night like tonight.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Teacher; Corporate lackey. I believe the assassinations of JFK and RFK were a coup d'e'tat.

