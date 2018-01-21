From Alternet

Big Tech's algorithms have turned billions of device users into addicts whose every whim is tracked and baited.

Everywhere you look, high tech is in somebody's bullseye. Take Apple. On the inside, top investors are worried about its products' effects on children. On the outside, liberal activists are grousing about its offshore billions it can now bring home under GOP tax reform. Even usually anti-regulation conservatives at the National Review are asking why Big Tech isn't regulated like Big Oil or Big Tobacco.





Those outside Silicon Valley's innermost circles cannot access or evaluate the algorithms powering Facebook's news feeds and advertising-driven content placement, or YouTube's engine that recommends other videos individual users might like. However, panelists at the Commission's Stanford University session were exceptionally articulate and forthcoming about the nature and goals of the algorithms, better described as brain-mimicking artificial intelligence.





