 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/24/21

Postmaster General Louis Dejoy attempts to cripple the postal service likely for a specific reason

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willie)   Details   DMCA

The attack on the postal service continues. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is strategically crippling it for what I think is a specific reason.

See full episodes here.

You do not hear politicians telling the truth about what is occurring with the postal service. The bottom line, the private sector sees it as a potentially huge cash cow. That is the only reason why Louis Dejoy is crippling the service.

There four specific reasons why the postal service loses money.

  • The post office is a public service. It is not supposed to make a profit. All monies are best reinvested in improved services and to make its service less expensive.
  • The postal service does not control how much it charges to deliver a letter. Congress does. Congress forced a 2-cent stamp decrease in 2016, claiming they had recaptured the 2008-2009 financial crisis's sales declines.
  • Congress forced an expense onto the postal service that no other corporation has to comply with. Peter DeFazio wrote then. "In 2006, Congress passed a law to require the USPS to pre-fund 75 years' worth of retiree health benefits in the span of ten yearsa cost of approximately $110 billion. Although the money is intended to be set aside for future Post Office retirees, the funds are instead being diverted to help pay down the national debt. No other private enterprise or federal agency is required to pre-fund retiree health benefits on a comparable timetable. The mandate is responsible for all of USPS's financial losses since 2013."
  • Americans do a lot more communicating over the internet, which causes a dramatic drop in letter volume. That said, parcel volume is increasing with online shopping increasing.

Let's not be fooled here. Corporations are salivating. In a society where online shopping is exploding, package delivery is lucrative. And Wall Street wants that. They want to control every necessary service in America to continue their extortion for profit. They've done it in healthcare. They've done it in energy. Now they want to do it in package delivery, but not completely. You see, there is little profit in delivering to certain rural and difficult to reach portions of America. As is now, they are happy to have a postal service that continues to deliver those at a loss that the taxpayers would ultimately pay for, a backdoor subsidy to shipping companies, corporate socialism.

My Books, "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 