Local Post Office told to prioritize Amazon packages over other mail

Americans from coast to coast have been noticing a variety of U.S. Postal Service issues from delays to missing mail.

From Save the Post Office:

Carriers and local officials say mail service has been disrupted in rural communities from Portland, Maine, to Washington state's San Juan Islands. The situation stems from a crisis at the Postal Service, which has lost $6.5 billion in the past year. The post office has had a contract with Amazon since 2013, when it started delivering packages on Sundays. But in recent years, that business has exploded as Amazon has increasingly come to rely on postal carriers to make "last-mile" deliveries in harder-to-reach rural locations...

In bigger cities, Amazon has its own distribution network, which takes some of the pressure off the post office. But in rural areas, where carriers drive miles of lonely routes in their personal vehicles, the arrangement has caused problems...

In the mountains of Colorado, biologists in Crested Butte are struggling with the delay of time-sensitive samples, the Denver Post reported in September, while mail carriers in Carbondale say they are overwhelmed by Amazon packages. Other Minnesota towns including Brainerd and La Porte have been hit hard by Amazon in the past, carriers said.

In Bemidji, Minn., the mayor has complained to local members of Congress, who say their ability to control the post office is limited. Last week, Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) sent a letter to (U.S. Postmaster General Louis) DeJoy to ask about reports that 'Amazon is interfering with timely deliveries and stretching the agency's already-overburdened workers too thin.'

'As Postmaster General, you are responsible for ensuring that the Postal Service meets its service standards, and it is clear right now that things are not working as they should,' said the letter, a copy of which was shared with The Washington Post. 'Entering into contracts that your system cannot support is a breach of your responsibilities.'...

In Bemidji, postal workers said they had been told that Amazon was coming to town for years. It finally happened one morning in early November, when the post office was flooded with thousands of Amazon boxes and carriers said they were told they all had to be delivered by the end of the day...

Carriers who previously had delivered dozens of small parcels a day plus paper mail suddenly had to deliver between 300 and 500 boxes that they said had previously been handled by UPS. One mail carrier said his mail truck was so full of packages he could barely see out the left window. Some boxes were so big they couldn't fit into mail vehicles. Those were stored on-site for customer pickup in an area that soon was overflowing...

Mel Milender, treasurer of the Eckles Township Rural Fire Association, said the chaos at the post office has been 'extremely impactful.'...'I can't believe a private business takes priority over the public,' he said. 'What bothers me most is that we had no forewarning. The U.S. Postal Service knew that they accepted that contract and should have made sure that they made everybody aware of it...'

'If we keep getting this volume, plus Christmas coming, we won't survive,' one Bemidji post office employee said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect her job. 'We aren't equipped for this.'

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
This is probably the reason that my mail has not been arriving until 8:30PM or later.

Isn't the USA Postal Service suppose to be for "We the People"?


Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023 at 8:01:11 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
That's what I thought too!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2023 at 11:34:19 AM

Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
I mailed a package on Friday Dec 1 and asked the Postal Clerk serving me if it was true that USPS delivered Amazon Packages before other mail and that is the reason my mail has been delivered in the evening. I was told that they are real short of help and that most carriers are making 2 trips to deliver the mail.

I was not thinking fast enough or I would have said the 1st trip for Amazon mail and the 2nd trip for the usual residential customer mail.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2023 at 8:15:45 PM

