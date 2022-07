Exclusive to OpEd News: OpEdNews Op Eds 7/29/2022 at 11:43 PM EDT

IVANKA'S DAY ONE TESTIMONY WAS THE LOW POINT.

AFTER THAT IT'S BEEN ALL DOWNHILL



Michael Vaden - Creative Commons

(Image by MIchael Vaden) Details DMCA



Coup-Coup for Power - From "God Emperor" to "Wizard of Odd"

"And he turned his mind to unknown arts." - James Joyce's "A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man"

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).