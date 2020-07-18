Portland, Capitalism, And Other Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website



If you've been shrieking about tyranny over masks and lockdowns but you're fine with masked anonymous feds invading Portland and kidnapping protesters into unmarked vans, you have replaced your brain with a political party.

Hi I'm Maga McBootlick. I oppose big government, except when it's used to override local governments which refuse to violently quash protesters whose ideology I don't like.

Imagine being such a brainwashed, bootlicking cuck that you think "Antifa" poses a greater threat than masked feds invading a city and abducting people.

If graffiti counts as violence they should have no objection to replacing all police guns, tasers and batons with spray cans.

You know what's a much better way of stopping disruptive protests against police brutality than sending an army of masked feds in camo to invade Portland and abduct people into undisclosed locations via unmarked vans? Ending police brutality.

Don't side with the powerful. How f*cking hard is that?

Capitalism will always necessarily lead to authoritarianism, because cutthroat dominators will always be the ones to rise to the top of any capitalist system.

There's this notion that those who rise to the top of capitalism are not only as good as normal people, but actually better. And of course the exact opposite is true: those who rise to the top of capitalist systems are those who are sociopathic enough to do anything to get ahead.

