Medal of Honor for the Lower East Side People's Federal Credit Union -- the poor people's non-profit bank that's suing Donald Trump over the illegal seizure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (see story). This is the same little bank that took on Goldman Sachs (see my Democracy Now! report above) and kicked ass.

Willie Sutton robbed banks -- Trump is worse -- he's letting the banks rob their customers. The CFPB is trying to corral the pay-day check cashing predators. Trump wants to continue the shake-down and give the jackals a tax break. By suing Trump, New York's Lower East Side People's Federal Credit Union is making itself a target of the entire Trump regime and its rightwing Brownshirts.

Our response, don't just stand by the credit union, become a member. Pull your cash away from the banker snakes that bite you and deposit your funds in a non-profit credit union that protects you. If you're in New York, open an account at the People's Federal Credit Union -- open to all small businesses and most residents of the city. Even better, GET A LOAN from People's -- banker for Occupy Wall Street -- so you don't get ripped off -- and your funds go to the resistance.

[Disclosure: The CEO of the Peoples bank is my dearly beloved ex. But that's another story.]