President Trump's recent cabinet shake-up looks to be a real boost to hard-line militarism and neo-conservatism. If his nominees to head the State Department and CIA are confirmed, we may well have moved closer to war.



Before being chosen by Trump to head up the CIA, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo was one of the most pro-war Members of Congress. He has been militantly hostile toward Iran, and many times has erroneously claimed that Iran is the world's number one state sponsor of terror. The truth is, Iran neither attacks nor threatens the United States.



At a time when President Trump appears set to make history by meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un face-to-face, Pompeo remains dedicated to a "regime change" policy that leads to war, not diplomacy and peace. He blames Iran -- rather than the 2003 US invasion -- for the ongoing disaster in Iraq. He enthusiastically embraced the Bush policy of "enhanced interrogation," which the rest of us call "torture."





