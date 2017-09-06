

Trump

(Image by IoSonoUnaFotoCamera)



I believe that a huge majority of Americans do not trust Donald Trump to handle The North Korea situation he's precipitated.

The pollsters should break down the question:

Do you trust President Trump to handle the North Korea crisis

-Emotionally: Is his impulsivity under control? His volatility, anger, narcissism?

-Informationally: does he competently and responsibly assess and process all the information available?

-Intellectually: Does he fully understand the situation and can he highly intelligently envision the big picture and multiple scenarios and strategies? Does he ask great questions.

-Managerially/leadership-wise: Does he manage, with communication and cooperation or on impulse, not checking with advisors and heads of agencies? Will he elicit feedback and criticism? Does he handle disagreement and contradiction like a mature adult?

Negotiations: can he function as a credible negotiator, given he has become the world's most famous chronic, compulsive liar

Peaceful: seeking, considering and prioritizing peaceful solutions, or does he want an excuse to push the buttons

Strategy: Does he explore all options with all advisors and resources and prefer peaceful, non-violent ones?

Trustworthiness and Integrity: will parties he negotiates trust him or his representatives and surrogates?

All the major polling organizations should asking these questions- Pew, Gallup, Rasmussen, Field, IPSOS, Quinnipiac, Marist, Harris, NYTimes, CNN, NBC, CBS, WSJ, WaPo, Fox. Actually, the polls should be done in other nations too. It's a world level concern.

It may just give congress what is needed to save the planet from a nuclear nightmare.

What percentage of the people of America must distrust him to handle the most serious threat to world peace in recent history for legislators to do something so a more competent person handles the situation?