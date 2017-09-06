Power of Story
Pollsters Must Ask: Do You Trust Trump With N. Korea?

I believe that a huge majority of Americans do not trust Donald Trump to handle The North Korea situation he's precipitated.

The pollsters should break down the question:

Do you trust President Trump to handle the North Korea crisis

-Emotionally: Is his impulsivity under control? His volatility, anger, narcissism?

-Informationally: does he competently and responsibly assess and process all the information available?

-Intellectually: Does he fully understand the situation and can he highly intelligently envision the big picture and multiple scenarios and strategies? Does he ask great questions.

-Managerially/leadership-wise: Does he manage, with communication and cooperation or on impulse, not checking with advisors and heads of agencies? Will he elicit feedback and criticism? Does he handle disagreement and contradiction like a mature adult?

Negotiations: can he function as a credible negotiator, given he has become the world's most famous chronic, compulsive liar

Peaceful: seeking, considering and prioritizing peaceful solutions, or does he want an excuse to push the buttons

Strategy: Does he explore all options with all advisors and resources and prefer peaceful, non-violent ones?

Trustworthiness and Integrity: will parties he negotiates trust him or his representatives and surrogates?

All the major polling organizations should asking these questions- Pew, Gallup, Rasmussen, Field, IPSOS, Quinnipiac, Marist, Harris, NYTimes, CNN, NBC, CBS, WSJ, WaPo, Fox. Actually, the polls should be done in other nations too. It's a world level concern.

It may just give congress what is needed to save the planet from a nuclear nightmare.

What percentage of the people of America must distrust him to handle the most serious threat to world peace in recent history for legislators to do something so a more competent person handles the situation?

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Peter Duveen

  New Content

The decision-making process is a complex one, and doesn't rest with "the Decider." Americans have virtually no say on policy, because they have put their government in a position to disenfranchise them. Trump is on average, no better and no worse than the last five or six presidents. Compare Trump to Bush. Suddenly we're talking about an issue of competency?

What if Clinton was president? Would one prefer to hear Clinton rail against North Korea? Would such a highly trained State Department operative be substantively better? Would Clinton's policies have have looked much different? Or her statements? Likely not. America is not interested in professionalism. The script is being written by thugs of the neocon persuasion.

Trump's problems began when, reportedly while dining, he ordered a military strike on Yemen that killed a little American girl, among 15 or so other Yemenis, and didn't issue any kind of apology or offer any compensation, as if one could compensate for such a horrendous deed.

Why don't we examine the issue of how Americans can pressure their government to stop the expensive and illegal military interventions?

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 6, 2017 at 1:56:42 AM

Andreas Nowara

Reply to Peter Duveen:
Bush was Cheney and he was evil. Trump has incompetence and stupidity working for him, but very little evil.Remember, Bannon is gone.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 6, 2017 at 3:08:24 AM

Disillusionist

  New Content

Would you trust Hillary with North Korea?

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 6, 2017 at 2:12:32 AM

John Lawrence Ré

Reply to Disillusionist:
No.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 6, 2017 at 2:43:32 AM

