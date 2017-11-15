- Advertisement -



Satan Sympathy and Sanity

2017 By Fernando Macias Jr.

Most people don't give this subject much attention by way of close examination, however; like most things, if you spend some time on a project you get to see more patterns and details. Such is the case with the subject of Satan.

Now, the whole Satan thing is thought to be non-existent, at least on the surface. Most people do not acknowledge that there is a devil and that he is the cause of anything. On the surface, he is thought to be a myth or ancient construct of primitive man. Another word, he is just superstition, even though he is quite popular in Hollywood movies.

If one looks at the world, you will see a great deal of the kind of stuff that bad, or evil men do, as opposed to what a good man might do. I would say that it is safe to say there is a war going on between good and evil. It is an age-old war that doesn't seem to have any signs of letting up. Many times, we find that very war going on, in a kind of mini-drama, within ourselves.

The existence or non-existence of Satan is not the purview of this article. What this article is about is, examining the Satan of the Christian bible, as encountered there, and formulating an analysis of him as a defendant in a court of law.

In a hypothetical situation, Satan has just been indicted for numerous counts of murder, rape, inciting riots, lying to authorities, and general mischief. His court date duly entered on the docket; his lawyer is going to go before the judge and try and make a case for not guilty by reason of insanity.

In a society, where people have compassion for other human beings, we accept that, as a charitable group of people, we do not hold a person responsible for committing a crime, if that person is found to be "insane." Insanity is a legal term. The goal post, in the legal field, which govern the rules that define these maxims, has been moved up and down, usually depending on the attitudes of the people at the time. Recently, the laws concerning the definition of insanity have gotten stricter, sometimes only allowing for cognitive maladies, and in other cases have merely done away with the plea altogether. For our purposes, we are going to point out that, we should pity Satan because he, or she, does not know what he is doing, is wrong.

According to most Christian bibles, Satan can inhabit the bodies of people. Case in point would be the time he occupied Peter, the Apostle's, body when Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem to meet his crucifixion. When Peter told Jesus not to go, Jesus replied, get away from me Satan. Given this ability, we can pretty much assume that Satan does that often, and during Moses time Satan probably did that to Pharaoh. Meaning, Satan, and his minions were always on the side of evil. Well, most of us know what happened in that period where Moses led the Israelite's out of Egypt. For those who didn't read the passage or saw the movie, Moses told Pharaoh, the head of state of Egypt, to let the Israelites, the slaves he owned in the land, go free. When Pharaoh didn't, Moses caused plagues to afflict the nation and bring misery to the Egyptians. Long story short, God, through Moses, cleaned the Egyptian's clock. Two thousand years ago Jesus was born despite King Herod's attempt to kill Him by killing all the newborn baby boys in his kingdom. Jesus was finally crucified, but His message spread like wildfire until now it is all over the world. Neither in World War l nor in World War ll did Satan prevail. The book of Revelation prophesizes that Satan will be lock up for a thousand years and then let out to war with God's people.

Heh, heh, now you think that Satan would be able to start to read the writing on the wall. So far, he has lost at least four major battles, as I see it. If he was to lose, and be thrown in a pit for a thousand years, in the future, and then go out and try and do battle with God's people, there seems to be something amiss here. Most individuals, I believe, would by now conclude that after all these defeats, and a thousand years in the slammer, he would be up against a power way beyond his capabilities. I think this would be most individual's reasonable conclusion. So, you have an individual, namely Satan, unable to assess he is going nowhere and continues to try and cause mischief, according to biblical accounts.

What the court must decide now is, is Mr. Satan competent to stand trial. He seems to exhibit a psychopathic personality disorder. Not in control of his impulses he commits crimes on an ongoing basis. A continuing high rate of recidivism. He has trouble being able to assimilate into a well-adjusted functioning society. Satan's personality disorder, coupled with the fact that he is unable to assess his opponents strategic and superior capabilities, after all, he was defeated at least four significant times, and if the prophecy is correct, God will detain him for a thousand years against his will. He has trouble being able to assimilate into a functioning, well-adjusted society.

