 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/23/22

Politics: The Real Meaning of the Word "Prompt"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

High-flying-candidate Gillray.
High-flying-candidate Gillray.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Artist James Gillray)   Details   Source   DMCA
 

"Failed gun legislation is the norm," reads the headline at Axios, "after mass shootings like Buffalo tragedy." Further down in the story, we read that an October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas "prompted fresh calls from lawmakers on both sides to pass gun control legislation."

Also relating to the Buffalo shooting, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania Daily Item reports that it "prompted GOP legislative leaders to call Monday for the reinstatement of New York's death penalty law for murders fueled by racism and hatred."

I read a lot of news stories each and every day, and I'm always surprised at how often I see various events characterized as "prompting" calls for action -- the same calls, for the same actions, from the same people who were making exactly the same calls for exactly the same actions long before the events in question.

In context, use of the word "prompt" COULD be correct in the theatrical sense: A cue for an actor to read well-memorized lines at the most opportune time.

But in context, most of these stories seem to use it in a different sense, per the 1913 edition of Webster's: "To instigate; to incite .... To suggest; to dictate."

That is, the stories would have us believe that the "prompted" politicians and activists weren't pushing for Policy X before Event Y, but are doing so now because of Event Y. They once were blind but now can see, see?

In reality, most of us don't change our minds very often, or about very many things. And politicians and activists resemble that remark on steroids.

They got where they are -- whether it's the US House of Representatives or the leadership of the Brady Campaign to Encourage ... er, "United Against" ... Gun Violence -- by advocating for or against Policy X. Abandoning that advocacy isn't a sound job security move; doubling down on it is.

Politicians and activists genuinely changing their minds is extremely rare. When a politician even pretends to do so, it's usually at a glacial pace and in an effort to get more in step with his or her party or faction so as to receive promotions (for example, see the correlation between Joe Biden's presidential campaigns and his positions on abortion over the decades).

In most cases, claims of Event X "prompting" calls for Policy Y should be understood to mean "Supporters of Policy Y Seize Opportunity to Grandstand on Event X."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 