Politics Done Right to skeptical caller: This is how we pay for Medicare for All

I am doing a lot of my radio/media programs on Medicare for All. Why? Because the entities that profit the most from our dysfunctional healthcare system have infiltrated media and everywhere else to scare and mislead us. I feel a duty to use whatever platform on which I have access to speak truth to our citizens to ensure once and for all, we get the healthcare to which we have a right.
Recently, a listener to Politics Done Right (PDR) called the show. She said she agreed that we must have Medicare for All. She had a realistic concern based on the narrative that is out there about cost. How will we pay for it?
Listener skeptical about paying for Medicare for All called PDR
I explained to the caller that the money is there. First of all, every American who can have skin in the game, will however little. Most importantly we can pay for healthcare with more equitable taxation.
Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves,
and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our
Guidelines and Policies,
we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access
of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
(You can only use the social login buttons before entering a comment.)