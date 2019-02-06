Politics Done Right to skeptical caller: This is how we pay for Medicare for All

- Advertisement -

I am doing a lot of my radio/media programs on Medicare for All. Why? Because the entities that profit the most from our dysfunctional healthcare system have infiltrated media and everywhere else to scare and mislead us. I feel a duty to use whatever platform on which I have access to speak truth to our citizens to ensure once and for all, we get the healthcare to which we have a right.

Recently, a listener to Politics Done Right (PDR) called the show. She said she agreed that we must have Medicare for All. She had a realistic concern based on the narrative that is out there about cost. How will we pay for it?

I explained to the caller that the money is there. First of all, every American who can have skin in the game, will however little. Most importantly we can pay for healthcare with more equitable taxation.

- Advertisement -