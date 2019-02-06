 
 
Politics Done Right to skeptical caller: This is how we pay for Medicare for All

I am doing a lot of my radio/media programs on Medicare for All. Why? Because the entities that profit the most from our dysfunctional healthcare system have infiltrated media and everywhere else to scare and mislead us. I feel a duty to use whatever platform on which I have access to speak truth to our citizens to ensure once and for all, we get the healthcare to which we have a right.

Recently, a listener to Politics Done Right (PDR) called the show. She said she agreed that we must have Medicare for All. She had a realistic concern based on the narrative that is out there about cost. How will we pay for it?

Listener skeptical about paying for Medicare for All called PDR

I explained to the caller that the money is there. First of all, every American who can have skin in the game, will however little. Most importantly we can pay for healthcare with more equitable taxation.

Please visit the detailed blog post on my thoughts.We are going to need to push hard on Medicare for All especially reaching people who will be misled and misinformed. Please if you can LIKE my Politics Done Right page to help extend its reach.

 

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

