Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Politicians, Your Prayers for Gun Victims Are Being Answered But You Are Not Listening: "Get Rid of the God-Damned Guns"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernard Starr       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/20/18

Author 56926
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)


Assault weapon
(Image by youtube.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

On receiving the devastating news about the latest mass shooting in Florida, President Trump, in full presidential mode, rose to the occasion with a tweet, offering his thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families:

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting."

The word gun was glaringly absent.

In response to mass shootings other politicians, primarily Republican, typically echo prayer offerings and also fail to mention guns or the issue of gun control. When queried, they insist that gun tragedies are not the time to discuss gun control. Their lack of action on this issue at other times tells us that for them it's never the right time.

- Advertisement -

What these sycophants of the NRA fail to note is that their prayers are not working.

As their prayers escalate to deafening decibels, gun violence in America also rises.

Since twenty children between ages six and seven and six adults were killed in the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School there have been at least 200 additional shootings in schools with more than 400 shot and 138 of them killed.

- Advertisement -

After years of prayers, the greatest loss of lives from gun violence occurred on October 1, 2017, at the Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. Fifty-nine concertgoers were killed and hundreds wounded by a lone shooter with assault weapons.

And now, following seventeen gunshot incidents in schools in just the first six weeks of 2018, the latest shooting claimed the staggering loss of 14 high school students and three adults at the Marjory Stoneman DouglasHigh School in Broward County, Florida, who were ambushed by a killer with an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon.

Politicians: Don't you get it? Whomever you are praying to is not answering your prayers.

Or perhaps they are, but the money you get from the NRA, which fuels your worship of guns, prevents you from hearing their answer--and even trumps concern for the safety of your own children and grandchildren.

For Christians, surely Jesus has heard your prayers. Isn't that what you believe?

In not responding to your implicit plea that He take care of the problem, Jesus may be sending a strong message that you refuse to hear:

- Advertisement -

"I've given you the power of choice. You can choose to get rid of the God-damned guns."

(Article changed on February 20, 2018 at 19:30)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and Professor Emeritus at CUNY (Brooklyn College). His latest book is "Jesus, Jews, And Anti-Semitism In Art:How Renaissance Art Erased Jesus' Jewish Identity & How Today's Artists Are Restoring (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Corporations Plan for Post-Middle-Class America

The Pandemic Disease of the 21st Century Is on the Rise

Reza Aslan: Why Aren't You a Jew?

Why Have Art Historians Been Silent About the Falsification of Biblical History in Artworks?

Response to Bill O'Reilly: Jesus Didn't Start a New Religion

The Apostle Paul Lived and Died as a Dedicated Jew

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bernard Starr

Become a Fan
Author 56926
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 7, 2010), 10 fans, 136 articles, 1 quicklinks, 274 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The high school students will be the game changer. They are emerging as the sane adults.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 at 7:19:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 