Police Target Hockey in Canada As Viral Hysteria Intensifies

Emerging Hockey Star, Ocean Wiesblatt, Asks, "Where is Our Freedom?"

Calgary Police Services gave a distinctively Canadian twist to an episode highlighting the pent up frustrations aroused by the pervasive global lockdowns during the closing days of 2020. The lockdowns throughout much of the world have become, in effect, the economic nukes in a high-level crime spree that has made 2020 a year like no other. The lethal impacts stemming from multiple unjustifiable lockdowns are being studied and increasingly litigated by formidable international coalitions of jurists and scientists.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is emerging as a major champion of social engineering derived from an outgrowth of coronaphobia. Trudeau stepped forward at the United Nations recently to justify the transformation of a supposed health crisis into a "global reset." As leader of a minority government without a single elected Member of Parliament from the large Canadian provinces of Alberta or Saskatchewan, Trudeau declared

The pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change.

While Trudeau cavorted on the world stage with the likes of Bill Gates, George Soros and Greta Thunberg, back in Calgary police sought to tighten the lockdown measures by criminalizing an informal round of outdoor shinny hockey. The wide police powers created by Alberta's emergency measures enactments were tested in a confrontation between two members of the Calgary Police Service and 21 year old professional hockey player named Ocean Wiesblatt.

Ocean Wiesblatt is one of four sporting brothers who are all showing themselves to be prospective National Hockey League material.

The bothers along with their sister, Oceana, all learned American sign language as their original means of communicative interaction with their parents. Both parents are deaf. When the parents divorced, mother Kim took on the large responsibility of raising the siblings who together integrated high-level hockey into the culture of their tightly-knit family.

Now the imposition of lockdowns in 2020 has temporarily sidelined the brothers from their professional careers in competitive sports. The Brooks Bandits, the Prince Albert Raiders and the Portage Terriers that have all hired Wiesblatt family members. Ozzy Wiesblatt has been picked as a NHL prospect by the San Jose Sharks.

Ocean Wiesblatt's unwillingness to be bullied by two of Calgary's female Hockey Police might have been influenced by his strong family support as well as the self-confidence he has derived as an up-and-coming professional athlete in Canada's most popular sport.

Hockey Feed, the official journal of the NHL, reported that the confrontation at the Calgary skating rink saw "the officers repeatedly brandish their tasers during the incident" where "the officers eventually escalated the verbal confrontation into a physical one." The escalation of violence "led many Canadians and hockey fans around the world to describe the incident as an assault."

Click Here

Breitbart was one of the international venues that covered the confrontation on the Calgary skating rink.

Click Here

When the videoed interactions took place, the majority of players in the pick-up game had left the scene. The police officers' demands were sprinkled with obscenities uttered with bar room gusto.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).