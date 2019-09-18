Police Killings of Blacks Explode in Bolsonaro's Brazil

The Black Agenda Report

19/03/2019

In just three months, police in Rio de Janeiro killed 434 people, most of them young Black men. Joao Costa Vargas, professor of anthropology at the University of California at Riverside and author of "The Denial of Anti-Blackness," blames President Jair Bolsonaro, who claimed that the former Workers Party government was "too weak on crime," and promised that he would make Brazil "white again." Bolsonaro is often called "Brazil's Trump." Black Agenda Radio with Nellie Bailey and Glen Ford

